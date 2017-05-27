Cleveland Indians unveil statue of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson

The Cleveland Indians honored Hall of Famer Frank Robinson with a statue at Progressive Field on Saturday.

Robinson was the first African-American manager in the big leagues, hired by the Indians in 1975. He remained an active player while running the club from the dugout. Robinson managed the Indians for two-plus seasons, including in 1977 when he had retired as a player.

After his stint with the Indians, Robinson went on to manage the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals. He had a 1,065-1,1176 record in 16 seasons.

As a player, Robinson enjoyed far greater success. A career .294 hitter, Robinson slugged 586 home runs and notched 2,943 base hits. He was an MVP in both the National and American League, starting his career with the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Orioles after the 1965 season.

Fellow great Hank Aaron was in attendance Saturday.

Robinson is a senior advisor to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

