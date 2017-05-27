Cleveland Indians unveil statue of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson

The Cleveland Indians honored Hall of Famer Frank Robinson with a statue at Progressive Field on Saturday.

Frank Robinson and his statue at Heritage Park. pic.twitter.com/LLREDuKhnk — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) May 27, 2017

Robinson was the first African-American manager in the big leagues, hired by the Indians in 1975. He remained an active player while running the club from the dugout. Robinson managed the Indians for two-plus seasons, including in 1977 when he had retired as a player.

After his stint with the Indians, Robinson went on to manage the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals. He had a 1,065-1,1176 record in 16 seasons.

As a player, Robinson enjoyed far greater success. A career .294 hitter, Robinson slugged 586 home runs and notched 2,943 base hits. He was an MVP in both the National and American League, starting his career with the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Orioles after the 1965 season.

Frank is in the house. pic.twitter.com/CT3Ee1qZJD — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 27, 2017

A pioneer and baseball's first African-American manager. pic.twitter.com/6mENSY6k61 — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 27, 2017

Fellow great Hank Aaron was in attendance Saturday.

As is Hank Aaron! pic.twitter.com/p4kAxSbibs — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 27, 2017

Robinson is a senior advisor to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

