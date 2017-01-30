Cleveland Indians: Tribe Fest a Great Offseason Experience

Even in January, the Cleveland Indians were able to stir up excitement about the upcoming 2017 MLB season by holding Tribe Fest.

Cleveland may be covered in snow, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start getting exciting about the 2017 Cleveland Indians.

I was lucky enough to attend Tribe Fest this weekend, along with thousands of other Indians fans, which only made the anticipation of the upcoming season that much more painful to bear.

The event was not too complex in nature, but that didn’t stop thousands of fans from attending. The little things like seeing Terry Francona walk by you or watching Francisco Lindor play Pictionary were fun sights that many fans will never forget.

But perhaps the most fun part of the day was the autograph session, where I and others were able to walk right up to members of the team and set a baseball down on the table, unable to say anything clever other than just “thank you.” Perhaps that was just me.

Is it baseball season yet? pic.twitter.com/C8k9Ava6VZ — Wahoo's on First (@WahoosOnFirst) January 28, 2017

The players in attendance were welcoming and seemed genuinely excited to see the fans, which is easy to do after such a successful season. Plus, players were greeted with applause nearly everywhere they went.

So even though a regular season game won’t be played for several months, Saturday’s event allowed fans to get back into a baseball mindset. The Indians do a great job of keeping fans engaged all year, with Tribe Fest being another example of why fans remain interested even in the coldest part of the year.

The Indians will now ship out to Arizona, beginning the next step in the quest to bring home a championship. Winning one last year would have been ideal, but it is hard to imagine the team not coming out and being a favorite to win it all in 2017. And what is better than a redemption story?

