Cleveland Indians Top 25 in 2016: No. 3, Andrew Miller

Our look at the Top 25 Cleveland Indians in 2016 continues with a look back at a player who became an Indians legend in only a few months with the team.

Worrying about Jonathan Lucroy not wanting to join the Cleveland Indians seems foolish now, but it was a major concern back at the trade deadline.

Lucroy was supposed to be the bat that helped the Indians became legitimate World Series contenders. As we all know now, the offense was there. The pitching, due to injuries, is what needed bolstered.

Enter Andrew Miller, whose addition at the trade deadline should have had fans screaming and jumping for joy. Those familiar with his career were likely aware of how great he could be, but those who had never seen him pitch had no idea what they were about to witness.

Not only did he add depth to the bullpen, but he anchored one of the best bullpen trios in recent memory. Along with Cody Allen and Bryan Shaw, Miller struck fear into opposing batters, especially in the postseason.

Miller appeared in 10 postseason games, logging 19.1 innings and striking out 30 batters. Terry Francona used Miller in all stages of the game, helping to change the way we all view how bullpens can be used.

He broke down a bit at the end of the World Series, but it was only a matter of time before the reliever would have one bad game. His two earned runs in 2.1 innings of work in Game 7 of the World Series were shocking, given how dominant he had been all postseason. But that one outing does not take away from how great he was since arriving in Cleveland.

The best part about the trade that brought Miller to town is that he is under contract through 2018, meaning the Indians will have arguably the best reliever in baseball for at least two more World Series runs. Trades at the deadline often involve renting players for the remainder of the season, but the front office did a great job to acquire a player who can help in the future as well.

So while the excitement is currently surrounding the addition of Edwin Encarnacion to the Indians, Miller is still someone to be excited about once the 2017 season begins. We saw what he can do in only a few months. Now it is time to see what a whole season of Andrew Miller means for the Indians.

