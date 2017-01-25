Cleveland Indians to Honor Frank Robinson and Lou Boudreau with Statues

The Cleveland Indians announced plans to dedicate statues to two franchise icons during the upcoming season.

The Cleveland Indians will be adding the statues of two more legends in 2017. Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Lou Boudreau will join Indians legends Bob Feller, Jim Thome and Larry Doby as players honored by the team.

We'll honor two more Tribe legends/HOFers with statues: Frank Robinson: 5/27 (in Heritage Park)

Lou Boudreau: 8/5 (outside RF gate) pic.twitter.com/lHScXkb208 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 24, 2017

Robinson was a player-manager for the Indians in 1974. He also became baseball’s first African American manager. He played in exactly 100 games for the Indians but managed the team in 375 games with an overall record of 186-189. Robinson, a 14-time All Star, is currently 10th on the all-time home run list with 562. He is the only player in MLB history to win the MVP award in both the American and National League. The Orioles and Reds have also honored Robinson with statues outside of their respective parks. Robinson was elected to the Indians Hall of Fame in 2016 and to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Lou Boudreau’s contributions to the Cleveland Indians are certainly remembered by Tribe fans. Boudreau was the Indians’ first player-manager from 1942 to 1950. He was named the Cleveland Indians’ manager at the ripe age of 25. Boudreau was the skipper the last time the Indians won a World Series championship in 1948. He also won the AL MVP that year with a .355 batting average for the Tribe.

Boudreau is also credited with creating what is now known as the infield shift. Boudreau began having his infield shift to the right when facing Ted Williams due to his tendency of being a dead pull hitter. He also currently holds the MLB record for most consecutive at-bats with a double with four. Boudreau is one of only six former Indians players to have their number retired. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1970.

Frank Robinson’s statue will be unveiled at Heritage Park on May 27. Boudreau’s statue will be unveiled on August 5 behind the right field gates.

