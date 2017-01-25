Cleveland Indians: The Cost to Throw Out the First Pitch

It is every sports fans dream to be involved in some shape with their favorite team. For baseball fans, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch is atop that list. For one lucky Cleveland Indians fan, he was given a goal to live that dream.

The Cleveland Indians have one of the best social media managers in all of baseball, there is no doubt about that. They have further cemented themselves as one of the most hilarious sports accounts by giving a fan some hope to one day throw out the first pitch.

The Indians set the bar high for Jack, as he must beat the current retweet record holder by 97 million retweets. Hey, anything is possible in the realm of twitter though, and maybe somehow, someway Jack could get this number. (Obviously not)

Alright so the bar has been set now I just need everyone's help, please retweet this so I can fulfill my dream???????? pic.twitter.com/HLgOvexLQr — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 22, 2017

However, even though Jack may not reach his goal the Indians seem to be doing something for the ambitious fan anyways. At the time of this article, his tweet stands at 192K retweets. At 176K, the Indians took notice.

Jack's not going to get to 100M. No first pitch. But! He IS at 176K & we have a great day in store for him this yr! https://t.co/jYfI9MClDB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 24, 2017

There you have it, even though the Indians set a lofty goal for Jack, his ambition and ability to get that many retweets has earned him something. Obviously the Indians 665K followers have definitely been the source of his outburst, it is still pretty awesome to see teams engage with fans in this manner. Because of this, the Reds have even hopped on the bandwagon and gave their fans a retweet goal.

.@Indians asked for 100M but we're a lot nicer than them so we'll settle for 18,113,536 (@PeteRose_14 career hits total squared). Good luck! pic.twitter.com/fminWcbZVl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 23, 2017

Reds fans only need 82 million less retweets than Jack needs for the Indians, so Reds fans should definitely have some more hope. Hey, maybe if Jack’s tweet continues to explode he could throw out the first pitch on May 22nd, when the Reds host the Cleveland Indians.

There you have it baseball fans, if you ever want to be eligible to throw out the first pitch at your favorite team’s games, you must become twitter famous first. Let us all contribute to Jack’s cause, and make his tweet the most retweeted tweet ever!

