Cleveland Indians: Some Tribe Baseball Returns in February

The Cleveland Indians begin spring training in less than two weeks, with some exhibition games set to begin at the end of the month.

The MLB regular season doesn’t begin until April, but the Cleveland Indians will be in action this month out in Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear on February 12, while the rest of the team is set to report four days later. And to cap off the month, the Indians take on the Cincinnati Reds on February 25.

The Indians have fewer questions heading into this year’s spring training, as the roster is set and ready to go as the team looks to return to the World Series.

The only question is the health of Michael Brantley, but fans may still not know his true health situation until the regular season begins.

Aside from his story line, the next two months should be a stress-free time for the Indians. The real stress won’t begin until the team faces the pressure of repeating as American League champions.

The same is true for fans, who can just enjoy the sights and sounds of baseball throughout the next few months. And after losing in the most heartbreaking fashion possible, anything positive from the Indians will be a great first step of moving on from the 2016 World Series defeat.

Spring will also gives fans an initial glimpse of Edwin Encarnacion in an Indians uniform. He will be relied upon to expand upon Mike Napoli‘s 2016 production, and continue to do so in the postseason, given the Indians make a return to playing in October.

It is still far too early to begin talking about October, but the excitement will only continue to grow once the pictures from Arizona begin to surface on social media. Then comes some live game action, signaling a return to Indians baseball in what is arguably the most anticipated season in team history.

