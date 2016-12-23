Cleveland Indians sign prized free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion

After weeks of negotiations with multiple teams, the Cleveland Indians have reportedly signed Edwin Encarnacion.

The Cleveland Indians may not have won the 2016 World Series, but they got a huge win in MLB free agency by signing Edwin Encarnacion.

The news was first reported by Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and Fanrag Sports:

Indians win Encarnacion. 3 plus an option. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2016

The defending American League champions are not satisfied with losing a 3-1 lead in a memorable World Series against the Chicago Cubs. The Indians lack power in the middle of their lineup. Encarnacion brings 39 homers and 127 RBIs across the border.

If the Tribe stay healthy in 2017, they are the clear favorite to win the pennant and hopefully this time, a World Series. The small market club is proving they will open their checkbook to win immediately.

Deal is thought to be worth 20M/yr or thereabout. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 23, 2016

The Indians have (when healthy) the best starting pitching in the American League. Combining that with young talent, speed, and a new All-Star power hitter is a recipe for success. In addition to his career long consistent slugging prowess, Encarnacion has a disciplined batting eye despite a .266 career batting average. Last season, he drove in 127 RBIs partly due to his 34 doubles and .886 OPS.

In 2017, there will plenty of RBI opportunities in Cleveland with the speed the Indians possess. Last season, the Indians led the AL in steals (134) during the regular season. Despite the stacked lineup in Toronto, Encarnacion may have more opportunities to drive in runs. The Indians also led the AL in stolen base percentage.

While the Blue Jays will miss their All-Star slugger, the Indians received an early Christmas gift. New teammate Jason Kipnis tweeted, “Thank you Santa!”

The 33 year-old slugger will be able to keep his DH spot in the lineup while Carlos Santana will be the every day first basemen. Surrounded by young talent and loads of speed, Encarnacion will be hitting behind speedy contact hitters that know how to get on base. It will be a stark contrast to the softball team the Blue Jays put on the field.

Interestingly enough, Encarnacion made his major league debut against the Indians on June 24, 2005. Since then the Dominican Republic native has averaged 33 homers and 101 RBIs every 162 games. Indians fans should expect nothing less and likely more if the team can seize the crown in 2017.

