Cleveland Indians: Richie Shaffer is an Intriguing Addition

Just a few days ago, the Cleveland Indians made a small move, claiming infielder Richie Shaffer off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Shaffer has had a bit of a whirlwind offseason. He had spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays but was traded to the Seattle Mariners in a five-player deal in November. From there he ended up being designated for assignment multiple times and ending up in Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

He’s clearly a guy that teams like but also one on the fringe who is far from a perfect player. The question becomes just how good is he if multiple teams have let him go for nothing this winter?

To make room for Shaffer, the Indians designated minor league mainstay Jesus Aguilar for assignment, potentially ending his long career with the organization. Given Aguilar’s status among fans and ability to hit in Triple-A, some may wonder why the Indians would add Shaffer and move on from Aguilar now.

The fact that Shaffer was designated for assignment himself so many times this year only adds to the questions. However, a deeper look at Shaffer shows why he is a very interesting, and potentially a very useful, addition to the Cleveland Indians.

Who is Richie Shaffer?

Shaffer was selected in the first-round of the 2012 Major League draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Clemson University. The 25-year-old right-handed slugger spent three years at Clemson, playing both first base and third base. He was a top 20 prospect in the draft and some even thought the Indians could take him with the 15th pick that year (they instead took outfielder Tyler Naquin).

Shaffer has spent time the majority of his time at third base, but has also spent time at first base, right field, and left field as a professional. He’s always gotten good grades defensively at both first base and third base. He also has a plus arm and is very athletic which bodes well for his work in the outfield. He’s the type of player the Indians and manager Terry Francona love with the versatility.

Offensively, Shaffer hasn’t hit all that well at the big league level to date, posting just a 99 wRC+ in 142 plate appearances the last two years. However, he has shown some big time power, hitting five home runs with a .197 ISO (isolated power).

He’s also shown an ability to get on base with a walk rate over 10 percent at the big league level and by posting an 11 percent or better walk rate at every level but one in the minors. He’s struggled though with putting the ball in play as seen by his 35 percent strikeout rate in the majors.

Shaffer looked like a potential star in 2015 when he was crushing Double-A and Triple-A pitching, hitting 26 home runs across the two levels in 108 games. He also slashed a stellar .267/.357/.539 and added 27 doubles. This offensive outburst earned him his first big league call-up where he added another four home runs, giving him a total of 30 on the year.

2016 was not so kind to him though as he only slashed .227/.329/.367 in Triple-A. In fact, he hit better in his short big league stint in 2016. It was these struggles that likely prompted the Rays to move on from Shaffer this offseason, despite investing so much in him to date.

An upgrade for the Indians?

Despite Shaffer’s 2016 struggles, he is an upgrade for the Indians. As said, he replaces long-time Tribe farmhand Jesus Aguilar on the team’s 40-man roster. At first look, there may not seem a huge difference between the two right-handed sluggers. In fact, Aguilar has slightly better offensive numbers in the minors hitting .271/.348/.454 over the course of nine minor league seasons. His .802 OPS is 33 points higher than Shaffer’s (.769), so how exactly is Shaffer an upgrade?

Versatility is one of the biggest upgrades Shaffer provides over Aguilar. As mentioned, Shaffer can play both third base, first base, and both corner outfield spots. Aguilar meanwhile is essentially a first baseman only. Sure Aguilar played a bit of left field early in his career, and dabbled at third base later, but ultimately both those experiments failed. Shaffer is also a better defender than Aguilar. While Aguilar is not a bad defensive first baseman, he falls short of Shaffer here as well.

The last thing that hurts Aguilar is the fact that he’s out of minor league options. Originally added to the 40-man roster before the 2014 season, Aguilar burned through all three of his options the last three seasons, amassing just 58 at-bats in 35 games.

He hit just .172/.234/.190 in those games and with Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion in tow, Aguilar had no spot on the big league roster. Shaffer, on the other hand, has a pair of minor league options left allowing him to go to Triple-A this year and provide the Tribe with depth.

Could Shaffer open with the Indians?

The most likely scenario involving Shaffer at this time would be for him to open in Triple-A and play a variety of positions for the Columbus Clippers, providing depth as needed at the big league level. However, that versatility could potentially allow Shaffer to open the season on the big league roster. The Indians have only one other utility option on the big league roster at this point in Erik Gonzalez, who got his first taste of the big leagues this past season.

However, Gonzalez was awarded a fourth minor league option this offseason and the Indians could decide to give him more everyday time at shortstop in Triple-A. He’s a legit option but his bat falls short of Shaffer’s, especially in the power department. The other option the Indians have at this time is veteran Michael Martinez, who was re-signed to a minor league free agent contract earlier this offseason. He spent a portion of the 2016 season as the Tribe’s utility man and had that role throughout the playoffs (to the ire of many Tribe fans).

Both Gonzalez and Martinez have a leg up on Shaffer in their ability to play shortstop and second base in addition to third base and the outfield. However, Shaffer would provide more pop off the bench than either of those two. Also, the presence of Jose Ramirez at third base could allow the Indians to carry Shaffer as their utility player. Ramirez could backup both Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis at shortstop and second base, respectively, while Shaffer then backs up Ramirez at third base and Santana at first base.

While this seems like an Intriguing scenario, it’s probably a bit of a long shot. Manager Terry Francona does love versatility, but he also seems to prefer a veteran player as utility players, hence his use of Martinez over the much younger Gonzalez last year. And who knows, perhaps another year at Triple-A getting everyday at-bats will help get Shaffer back on track and he could still develop into an everyday player.

