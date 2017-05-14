Twins-Indians game put on hold after rogue squirrel scampers on field

Saturday’s Minnesota Twins-Cleveland Indians game was put on hold for several minutes when a squirrel decided it wanted to get in on the action.

The squirrel first popped up in right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, and then ran across the infield and around the home plate area trying desperately to find an escape route, to the delight of the Progressive Field crowd.

The grounds crew then joined in on the fun, trying to chase ol’ Squirrelly out a doorway on the left field line. But the squirrel, perhaps realizing that this was its 15 minutes of fame, went bold and jumped into the stands instead — not content to throw away its shot.

All in all, great major-league showing by our bushy-tailed friend.

The Twins made the best of the distraction …

… and ultimately beat the Indians 4-1.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!