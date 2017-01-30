Cleveland Indians: Michael Brantley Saying All the Right Things

Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley is remaining patient as he prepares to return to being a full-time member of the team in 2017.

The Cleveland Indians are in great shape heading into the 2017 season. The lone remaining question is the health of Michael Brantley.

Brantley was in attendance at Tribe Fest this weekend, and has been working out in preparation of a full return in 2017. Hitting off a tee is not a sign that he is ready to come back, but it is better than nothing.

An article written by Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com over the weekend explained Brantley’s view of the situation, and how he is not making any declarations about his health this early in the year.

“I feel better than I did a year ago,” Brantley said at a press gathering Thursday at the Wild Eagle Saloon just down the street from Progressive Field. “I’m happy where I’m at. I still understand that there are hurdles in the process and I look forward to tackling them.”

It would be easy for Brantley to come out and say he is all good to go, but it is smart of him to keep expectations low for now. He wants to make it back, but it would be foolish to get his, and everyone else’s, hopes up this early in the year.

“I’m not saying anything,” said Brantley. “All I know is that I’m healthy right now and I have a progression to go through. Once I get through that I’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

It will be interesting to see how the Indians handle Brantley’s workload in spring training, and whether he will even appear in any games in March. He needs the live reps, but the team has to make sure there is not even the potential of a setback for him to even be allowed to play in a game.

There is still several months until the regular season begins, and it appears that everything is going according to plan for Brantley. That may not mean he is back for the start of the regular season, but at least he is injury-free as of now.

