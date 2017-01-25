Cleveland Indians: Keeping Social Media Lighthearted and Fun

One Cleveland Indians fan has received some recognition online thanks to a simple response given by the team’s official Twitter account.

Every Cleveland Indians fan on Twitter has likely seen one specific tweet show up in their feeds countless times over the past few days.

Alright so the bar has been set now I just need everyone's help, please retweet this so I can fulfill my dream???????? pic.twitter.com/HLgOvexLQr — Jack Lipscomb (@Young_Seneca) January 22, 2017

While the tweet itself was fun in nature, it has made @Young_Seneca a big name in the realm of Indians Twitter over the past few days. That 186,000+ retweet number shows the reach of his plea to throw out the first pitch.

To put a damper on the fun for a second, there is no way this tweet reaches 100 million retweets. However, that doesn’t mean the Indians are forgetting about one fan’s Twitter dream becoming a reality.

Jack's not going to get to 100M. No first pitch. But! He IS at 176K & we have a great day in store for him this yr! https://t.co/jYfI9MClDB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 24, 2017

So while it may not be a first pitch, this fan is going to have some fun in 2017 thanks to one simple tweet.

This type of outreach by the Indians is awesome. Running a Twitter account for a sports team is surely torture at times. Trolling and hateful messages are unfortunately a major part of the job, which could result in the team rarely offering up replies to anyone who tweets at the team.

But the Indians have done a great job with social media, especially on Twitter. This response to Jack was probably made without the expectation of the tweet blowing up the way it did, but even offering a response was a cool step on the team’s part. And even though it won’t result in the goal of a first pitch at a game, the team will find some way to commemorate this fun story.

In today’s world, social media is a team’s main way of communication with fans. It gives fans another way to connect with a team, while also allowing some two-way communication that never existed in the past. The recent push for 100 million retweets shows just how powerful this form of communication can be.

This story will die down as the actual season approaches, but it will be fun to see what the team does for Jack during the season.

