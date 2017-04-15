Cleveland Indians: Jason Kipnis Offers to Trade Francisco Lindor Gear for a New Shin Guard

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is in need of a discontinued shin guard, and he is offering gear signed by Francisco Lindor to fans in exchange for one.

According to Brett Smiley of FOX Spots, Jason Kipnis of the Cleveland Indians is getting creative in his search for a shin guard. Apparently, the model that the second baseman has worn since college is no longer in production and has reached out to his 155,000 followers on Instagram looking for a replacement.

Kipnis asked his followers to send him a picture if anyone has one lying around, offering goodies in return. In exchange for the Easton Baseball white shin guard, he is offering tickets or memorabilia. Notably, he offered to get some gear signed by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Certainly, such an offer would be mightily tempting for a fan of the Cleveland Indians – or baseball in general. Lindor posted an excellent season last year after an incredible rookie year in 2015. Through 266 games thus far in his major-league career, he has accumulated in impressive 11.8 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.

The 23-year-old has achieved the feat of being one of the best players in baseball through his well-rounded approach to the game. Although defense is his calling card, he also packs above-average batting and base running abilities. Truly, his only real weakness comes in the power department. Last season he slugged 15 home runs with a .134 isolated power, a figure just below league-average.

With his glove, Lindor is universally regarded as a wizard. Not only did he win the Gold Glove Award at shortstop in his first full season, but fans also voted him the winner of the Platinum Glove Award. The Platinum Glove Award is reserved for the best defensive player in each league in the eyes of fans.

As for Jason Kipnis, it is imperative for the Cleveland Indians that he has a strong season this year. The second baseman is currently on the ten-day disabled list with a shoulder issue, and he experienced a minor setback when he took a pitch to his hand in a rehab start. Should all go well, he could be back in action soon.

In the past, the 30-year-old has served as a near-perennial source of elite talent. Over five full seasons of work with the Cleveland Indians, he has amassed 18.3 wins above replacement. Aside from a down year in 2014, the left-handed batter has provided the Indians with quite a bit of talent through a combination of great on-base skills, power, and solid base running. Over the past two seasons, he has even improved his base running.

It is highly doubtful that a change in shin guard will cause his performance to drop, but people are creatures of habit. After using one shin guard for the better part of a decade, losing the familiar feeling could throw off his swing a bit, even if it is just by a mind game. If all goes well, Jason Kipnis will be able to complete a trade before returning to big-league action.

