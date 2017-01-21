Cleveland Indians Improved Roster Makes Them World Series Favorites

The Cleveland Indians look to top their 2016 World Series appearance with a 2017 World Series win. Given that their roster looks even better in 2017, I wouldn’t put it passed them.

Deservedly so, the Chicago Cubs were the story of the MLB in 2016. They ended their historic 108-year World Series drought, and did it in comeback fashion against the Cleveland Indians. The Cubs earned every bit of praise they received in the months since they hoisted their championship trophy. However, perhaps their World Series opponent deserves even more praise.

In retrospect, the Cleveland Indians’ participation in the World Series was way more shocking. Cleveland was overlooked and doubted throughout the entire 2016 season. They gutted their way to a division title, and against all odds, made it to the championship. No one expected them to beat the crowd favorite Boston Red Sox, much less sweep them. The Indians then forced the Toronto Blue Jays’ red hot offense to go ice-cold in their five-game series win to get to the World Series.

It just so happened that the Chicago Cubs had more baggage than the Cleveland Indians. Although favorites since opening day, history construed the Cubs as underdogs all throughout their run to the title. Thus, the Cubs received all the credit. But let’s not forget, the Indians were second on the list in longest World Series droughts having not won it since 1948. With the Cubs now out of the way, the Cleveland Indians have become the longest losers. Maybe it’s their turn to remove their name from the embarrassing list.

Las Vegas is on Cleveland’s side. According to Westgate SuperBook, the Indians are 12-1 to win the 2017 World Series. At no surprise, the only teams with better odds are the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox. Of course, anything can happen come playoff time. The important thing is making the playoffs. The only team that would seem to stand in the Indians’ way for a division title is the Detroit Tigers.

The Cleveland Indians look more capable in 2017. Michael Brantley will return to his left field home. Arguably the team’s best hitter, Brantley was forced to miss almost the entire 2016 season due to a shoulder injury. He had an MVP caliber season in 2015, and as long as he can fully recover from his injury, Brantley should jump back in to the top of the Cleveland lineup.

The most notable offseason storyline for the Indians was the signing of stud first baseman, Edwin Encarnacion. Encarnacion will bring great power to the middle of the Indians lineup. The slugger hit 42 home runs and drove in 127 RBI last season. You’d have to imagine he will post similar numbers given the short left field porch at Progressive Field, along with the talented group of hitters who will precede him in the batting order.

In comparing Cleveland’s projected 2017 roster to their World Series roster from last year, 2017’s is way better. Michael Brantley is a major upgrade from Rajai Davis; Edwin Encarnacion poses a much bigger threat than Mike Napoli at the plate. Also, assuming their starting rotation is healthy this postseason, the Indians will run Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco out to the mound as their two and three starters rather than Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin. Throw in another year of dominance from Andrew Miller and Cody Allen out of the bullpen, the Cleveland Indians look mighty impressive.

The American League presents many viable candidates to win the World Series, or at least make it there. Looking at the AL West, either the Houston Astros or Texas Rangers will emerge. The AL East will of course run through Boston, however, all division members could disrupt the Red Sox’ dominance. The Cleveland Indians certainly look the best on paper. If it comes down to Boston and Cleveland in the ALCS, you’d have to like Cleveland given their ease of defeat over Boston last postseason.

We’ll let the season play out. All sorts of things can go astray in a season’s time–injuries, disappointments, pressure. My initial standing deems the Cleveland Indians the favorites to win the 2017 World Series.

