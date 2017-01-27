Cleveland Indians: Hosting 2019 ASG is a Sign of Changing Times

The Cleveland Indians will be the host team for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, signaling a return to baseball being at the forefront in Cleveland.

While Cleveland Indians fans continue to anxiously await the 2017 season, some exciting news hit the airwaves Thursday.

In a move that is to be officially announced today, Progressive Field will be hosting the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. It will be the first time the venue has hosted the game since 1997.

While the game does rotate throughout the league, it is likely no coincidence that the Indians will be the 2019 host team after bursting back onto the national scene last season.

The 1997 game was hosted in the midst of a historic stretch of baseball in Cleveland, and the 2019 game should be no different.

The Indians have struggled with attendance in the recent past, but the 2016 postseason heroics will likely have the seats filled in 2017. And after the great atmosphere seen during all the postseason games at Progressive Field, it is easy to see why the MLB decided to award Cleveland the 2019 All-Star Game.

As was the case in 1997, the Indians are in another stretch of competitive baseball. The past two decades have seen a mix of both great and mediocre teams, but the greatness is back. Cleveland is once again a great place to be a baseball fan, and is making a return to the national stage as the Indians are one of the best teams in the league.

Anything can happen between this season and the 2019 All-Star Game, but it is highly unlikely that the team isn’t still one of the best teams in baseball in two years. Perhaps a World Series title will be back in Cleveland by then, bringing the Indians to the level of the Cavaliers when it comes to Cleveland sports greatness.

Regardless of what the future holds, the 2019 game will be a great opportunity for Indians fans to attend the All-Star festivities.

