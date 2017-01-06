Cleveland Indians History: Bob Feller Reports for Naval Duty

World War Two interrupted the careers of a great many baseball players as they were drafted into the service. Cleveland Indians ace Bob Feller, however, went of his own accord, reporting for duty on this day in 1942.

Bob Feller did not need to go to war. As the sole provider for his family, the Cleveland Indians ace could have remained stateside, dominating the competition. As he had led the league in wins for three consecutive years, and strikeouts for the previous five years, Feller had established himself as one of the top pitchers of his time.

He could have continued to dominate, padding his numbers against the inferior competition that wartime baseball had to offer. Instead, he felt it was his patriotic duty to join the battle, becoming the first Major League player to enlist following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

On this day in 1942, Feller reported for duty in Norfolk, Virginia. He had initially attempted to be a fighter pilot, but after failing the hearing tests required, he attended basic training to be a physical fitness instructor at the naval base.

However, Feller wanted to be a bigger part of the war effort than to to just play in baseball games at the base. He wanted to be a part of combat missions, helping to defend the country against attacks. As such, he was assigned to the USS Alabama, after not being selected to the USS Iowa.

He spent most of 1943 near the British Isles before being sent to the Pacific as part of the Pacific Theatre of Operations. Feller saw combat action in Operation Galvanic, as part of the Battle of Tarawa, and was later involved in the Battle of the Philippine Sea. Once his combat tour ended in January, 1945, he spent the rest of his time in the military as an instructor at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station.

For his efforts, Feller received quite a few commendations. He was discharged as a Chief Petty Officer, having received six campaign ribbons and eight battle stars for his efforts. Discharged on August 22, Feller made his return to the mound on August 25 against the Tigers and picked up where he left off, striking out 12 in a 4-2 complete game victory.

Bob Feller was one of the greatest players in Cleveland Indians history, but that did not stop him from doing what he felt was his duty. On this day in 1942, his other career in the military began, as he reported to Norfolk, Virginia.

This article originally appeared on