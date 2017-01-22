Cleveland Indians: Francisco Lindor More Than Just a Great Player

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor hosted a youth event this weekend, showing why he is one of the most beloved players in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Indians found more than just a star shortstop in Francisco Lindor. They found a star human being.

Not a game goes by when Lindor isn’t smiling out on the field or in the dugout, loving and being great at what he does.

His passion for the game involves him giving back to young baseball players all over the country, and he continued this trend with a camp this weekend.

An amazing day in Orlando with @Lindor12BC and @PlayBall is in the books! pic.twitter.com/tg7evKtC87 — MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2017

Lindor hosted the event at his former high school in Florida, where he worked with over 100 youth baseball players.

While many players are relaxing and preparing for the upcoming season, Lindor continues to promote the game of baseball and help young players who will never forget meeting the young star. This type of outreach is not often seen, especially from a 23-year-old.

It just shows how high character of a kid Lindor is, and why it is impossible to find anything bad to say about him. His play on the fields help build his reputation, but his actions off the field help maintain his star status.

Lindor enters 2017 fresh off winning a Gold Glove award in his first full season with the Indians, along with a ninth-place finish in the AL MVP voting. He emerged as a star on the national stage during the postseason, and will only continue to gain fans as a result of his passion for the game of baseball.

The Indians are filled with high character individuals, and it is nice to see one of the best players on the team continuing the trend. His actions will not only help him be a star in Cleveland, but all over the nation when the team hopefully returns to the postseason in 2017.

