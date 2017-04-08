Indians’ Francisco Lindor incredibly hit a HR directly to a Cavaliers fan – in Arizona

Francisco Lindor apparently is as accurate as he is productive.

The Indians shortstop hit his third homer in the past two games in a 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday night, and his aim on the long ball was impeccable.

Frankie is on pace for over 120 home runs this season. #analysis Here's his first inning shot from last night (and look who caught it!): pic.twitter.com/lJFYprzlXd — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 8, 2017

We don’t imagine there were many Cleveland fans at Chase Field, and there probably were fewer than two who were wearing a LeBron James jersey. But somehow Lindor found that guy.

