Indians’ Francisco Lindor incredibly hit a HR directly to a Cavaliers fan – in Arizona

Francisco Lindor apparently is as accurate as he is productive.

The Indians shortstop hit his third homer in the past two games in a 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday night, and his aim on the long ball was impeccable.

We don’t imagine there were many Cleveland fans at Chase Field, and there probably were fewer than two who were wearing a LeBron James jersey. But somehow Lindor found that guy.

