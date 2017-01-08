Cleveland Indians: Encarnacion Confident in Team’s Chances

When Edwin Encarnacion signed with the Cleveland Indians, it came as somewhat of a surprise. He believes they can win the World Series.

The Cleveland Indians, as I’m sure you know, were just a single game away from winning the World Series last year. Not only that, but Game 7 itself was as close as a game could get. They were right there and ready to win. There’s absolutely no reason to believe that they can’t get back there, and Edwin Encarnacion recognizes that.

In a short press conference following the reception of an Indians jersey and cap, Encarnacion said exactly that.

“That’s why I came here,” Encarnacion said. “I believe in this team and I know we can win the World Series with the talent that we have.”

Encarnacion’s market never really developed like many expected it to, but he certainly garnered interest from teams like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. It says a lot about the Indians, a team not known for spending on big free agents, that they were able to sign a player of Encarnacion’s stature. Encarnacion’s statement certainly has the appearance of homerism based on the team he plays for, but it does carry a lot of weight and truth.

While the Red Sox have gotten a whole lot better with the addition of Chris Sale this winter, the Indians remain among the favorites from the American League. They were able to reach Game 7 of the World Series without Carlos Carrasco or Danny Salazar starting a single game. They even swept the Sale-less Red Sox in the ALDS series that nobody thought they could win. They’ve lost Mike Napoli and Rajai Davis, but Edwin Encarnacion and Tyler Naquin will likely be more than adequate replacements.

With improvements from within for the pitching staff, a full season of relief ace Andrew Miller and the addition of slugger Encarnacion, the Cleveland Indians, who were as close as a team can get to winning the World Series without actually winning it, have somehow gotten better. Not only that, but they are a sneaky exciting team to watch. Corey Kluber is expressionless, but should be a favorite to win the AL Cy Young award. Francisco Lindor is one of the most electric and fun players in all of baseball, who thankfully – and finally – received some praise this postseason. Those two are the faces of the franchise, and they can be players that lead the Indians to a World Series victory.

A fun thing to remember and think about is that the Cleveland Indians now hold the longest championship drought in baseball. It’s a story worth clinging onto. Watching Encarnacion, Kluber, Lindor and company win a World Series for the Cleveland Indians, ending a long drought, would be exciting and great for baseball.

