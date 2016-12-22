Cleveland Indians Actively Pursuing Edwin Encarnacion

The Cleveland Indians are reportedly hoping to provide a powerful boost to their lineup with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

The Cleveland Indians, after claiming the American League pennant last season, are looking to get even better next year. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Indians are “pulling out all the stops” to sign designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. The Indians are one of at least five teams to offer Encarnacion at least a three- or four-year deal. His agent said this in an interview with FanRag Sports on Wednesday. Most executives around the league believe that the Indians signing Encarnacion is a long shot as they probably can’t afford him.

2 teams said getting aggressive in encarnacion derby. indians said "pulling out all the stops." https://t.co/wVCiala9W5 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2016

Encarnacion’s agent said earlier this week that they have ruled out re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. It has not been reported the amount of money that the Blue Jays offered him, but it obviously was not enough. The Blue Jays have moved on to other options for DH next year and Encarnacion is most likely going to the highest bidder. Paul Kinzer, Encarnacion’s agent, did not say who was the second team bidding on Encarnacion.

Encarnacion, 33, had another terrific season with the Toronto Blue Jays last year. In 702 plate appearances in 2016, he hit .263/.357/.529 with 42 home runs and 127 RBI. Although those were high numbers, Encarnacion’s OPS was his lowest since the 2011 season with a .886 mark. The 127 RBI were a career high for the designated hitter and the 42 home runs were tied for his best mark.

The Indians are likely losing their designated hitter from last season, Mike Napoli, in free agency. Since the Indians lost in Game 7 of the World Series, they have been looking for a better replacement for Napoli. Encarnacion would be exactly the answer. Encarnacion hits for a better average, better OPS, and hits more home runs while driving in more runs. The best move that the Indians can make this offseason is to sign Encarnacion to a long-term deal. He won’t be a cheap get, but he will be well worth it for at least the next three or four seasons.

The Indians were 19th in MLB last season in home runs, with 185 home runs in 162 games. Even worse, that mark set them at 10th in the American League. Adding Encarnacion would help that number tremendously. The Indians pitched very well last year but they need some help from their lineup. The Indians are doing exactly what they need to do in “pulling out all the stops” to sign Encarnacion, but will the free agent slugger sign with the team? Only time will tell.

