Cleveland Indians: 5 Indians Jerseys to Buy This Christmas

A Cleveland Indians jersey can be a great gift for any Indians fans this holiday season. Here are five jerseys worth buying as a gift this year.

Christmas is only a few days away and if you are like many, at least those who are honest, you still have some holiday shopping left to do.

Well, we are here to help you with some gift ideas for any Cleveland Indians fans on your list. If you don’t have any Indians fans on your list, you may want to reconsider who you surround yourself with.

A jersey if the perfect gift for Indians fans of all ages. Nothing is easier than slipping on a jersey before heading to a game, because no one wants to be the person not wearing any gear in the stands. And for those who think its immature to wear a jersey to a game, relax. It’s just fans having fun for a few hours on a summer night.

But it is not simple enough just to buy any jersey. Don’t want to be the person sporting an Andy Marte jersey found at a thrift store, although it does have some vintage value.

To make sure you get the perfect jersey, we have laid out the five best jerseys to buy an Indians fan this holiday season.

The next great Ramirez made a name for himself in Cleveland last season. Jose Ramirez surprised us all with his contributions in 2016, hitting .312 and playing in 152 games. He earned a consistent starting spot in the lineup, and has cemented himself as the team’s third baseman of the future.

Already a fan favorite, there should be plenty of Ramirez jerseys seen throughout Progressive Field next season.

The best part is that, barring any unforeseen mind-boggling trades, Ramirez will be in Cleveland through at least 2020, although an extension can be handed out before that if he continues playing well.

The No. 11 jersey is a perfect gift because of how likable Ramirez is, along with him being such a visible member of the team. Fans with his jersey can even take it to another level and put some orange dye in their hair, spiking it up and becoming the living embodiment of the fire emoji, just as Ramirez did in 2016.

Everyone may not be as cool as Ramirez himself, but donning his jersey in 2017 and beyond is well worth it, as he should only continue to get better and become a star not only in Cleveland, but on the national stage.

This applies to those who have not already bought a Jason Kipnis jersey at any point in the past few years. Kipnis’ jersey remains an easy choice for a gift, as the second baseman has become one of the core members of this Indians team.

It is hard to think of the Indians and not have Kipnis come to mind, as he has remained a constant while there has been turnover all around the roster.

The best part about getting a Kipnis jersey is that he will be on the team through at least 2019, while there is a team option in 2020. This doesn’t take into account any extensions he may sign before his deal is up, as he will hopefully continue to stay in Cleveland during the latter half of his career.

He has been a fan favorite for his hard-nosed style of play and his success, which includes two All-Star Game appearances since 2013.

Be sure to casually check with that person on your shopping list to see if they already own a Christmas jersey, but even a new one wouldn’t hurt. The old one probably has a ballpark mustard stain or two anyway.

While not the flashiest, or the visibly happiest, of players on the Indians, Corey Kluber still remains one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. This makes his jersey the perfect gift for any Indians fan who wants to brag about their team’s ace.

Kluber is also under contract through at least 2019, with team options in 2020 and 2021, although it would be hard to imagine the Indians not keeping him for as long as possible.

After bursting on the scene in 2014 and winning the Cy Young award, Kluber finished third in the voting this year. If the postseason counted, he would have won easily.

He proved to the nation why Indians fans value him so highly, pitching on short rest like it was just a normal part of the game. Wearing a Kluber jersey shows respect for one of the game’s best players, while also being the perfect shirt to wear every five days with no explanation needed.

His dominance, along with his contract situation, make buying a Kluber jersey an easy choice this holiday season. But be careful, this is another jersey some fans may already own.

When in doubt, go with a Francisco Lindor jersey. Who doesn’t want to show off their pride for one of the most likable players in the game.

2016 was Lindor’s first full season with the Indians, and all he did was make the All-Star Game and win a Gold Glove. Not a bad start.

And he did all of this with a smile on his face. It is clear to anyone who watches that Lindor loves what he does, making him a great ambassador for baseball in the city of Cleveland, and someone who is easy to rally behind. Wearing his jersey is just a small token of gratitude for a young man who may be the next big star in Cleveland.

The 158 games Lindor played in during the 2016 season shows he is committed to his team, while also being a consistent person for fans to cheer for at the confines of Progressive Field.

Expect to see countless Lindor jerseys in Cleveland next season, but that does not mean buying one as a gift won’t be special. Fans want to cheer for likable players who are also successful, and Lindor is that type of player.

Unlike the first four players on this list, Andrew Miller did not play a full season with the Indians in 2016, yet he still arguably had the biggest impact on the team’s postseason success.

Miller was acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, and quickly showed Indians fans why the trade was made. He gave Terry Francona another dominant arm in the bullpen, allowing Francona to have flexibility late in games.

But Miller made his biggest statement in the postseason, finishing with 19.1 innings of work in 10 games. He struck out 30 and only allowed three runs, which came in his final two appearances.

The lefty is helping to change the way team’s use relievers, and may be the new face of the franchise after such a dominant postseason. And with him being under contract through 2018, buying his jersey as a gift would be an amazing present this holiday season.

Fans undoubtedly stood in front of their televisions and tried to mimic Miller’s delivery all postseason, so giving them his jersey allows these individuals to be more authentic. It also shows that one loves new bullpen tactics, making any wearer of a Miller jersey someone who supports the new age of baseball. It’s also just a cool gift, so grab one soon before they all run out.

