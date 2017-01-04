Cleveland Indians: 2017 New Year’s Resolutions for Indians Fans

For the first time in many years, there is a feeling that the Cleveland Indians will be a powerhouse in the American League this coming season.

As we crawl ever closer to pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona, Cleveland Indians fans are getting even more excited for the upcoming season. This excitement reached a climax with the blockbuster signing of free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

With one of the best starting rotations in the game and a bullpen that showed last season that it is reliable in even the toughest of situations, the Indians seemed prime for playoff runs for the next three-to-four years. But with the addition of Encarnacion to a lineup that already features many reliable bats such as Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana, the Indians could flirt with 100 wins for the first time since 1995.

Fans have responded to the success by scooping up season tickets at a high rate. The Encarnacion deal alone sparked a nearly 200 season ticket buying spree by Indians fans.

As fans, we all have a responsibility to support the Indians as they begin their quest to get back to the World Series, and try to improve last season’s finish by just one win. The new season – and new year – provides the perfect opportunity for us Indians fans to improve our support of the team just as they have improved the team on the field.

Indians fans should try to follow these Indians New Year’s resolutions in 2017.

Trust in Tito

Since being hired as manager of the Indians after the 2012 season, Terry Francona has posted a 352-294 record and led the team to its first World Series appearance since 1997. He has also won AL Manager of the Year twice (2013, 2016).

His use of pitchers is incredibly unique and oftentimes baffling. If he has an eight-man bullpen, he will not hesitate to use all eight pitchers every night. Just because Andrew Miller and Cody Allen are conditioned to throw just one inning, he will not shy away from using them for two or more innings.

Most of the time, everything works out just fine. Then again, sometimes, things go awry. Because of his unique use of pitchers, when things do go sour, criticism pours down on Francona.

However, with the success that Francona has had as the skipper for the Indians, as well as his past success with the Boston Red Sox, it is time we all officially start trusting Tito. For better or for worse, through good times and bad, Francona gets the job done and, usually, makes the right decision.

We as fans are very lucky to have Francona managing our team. He has won AL Manager of the Year twice in the past four season for a reason – he is one of the best in the game. It is almost a guarantee that the Indians would not have won the AL pennant in 2016 if it were not for the managerial genius that Francona is.

Stop Calling the Dolans “Cheap”

There are not many relief pitchers who get paid $9 million per year. There are even less of such pitchers on teams in small markets. Andrew Miller is an exception.

In the waning moments of the trade deadline last season, it seemed that the Indians were going to keep to themselves even though they were in prime position to win the AL Central and head to October. Then, everything changed.

News broke that the Indians had traded a package of prospects – including top prospect Clint Frazier – to the New York Yankees for the 6-foot-7 Miller. The news came as a shock because it had been so long since the Indians have pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that involved the centerpiece coming to Cleveland, not leaving.

As mentioned before, the Indians signed one of the top free agents in this year’s pool to a three-year contract, that being Encarnacion. The veteran slugger’s three-year, $60 million deal is the largest in franchise history.

The Indians’ payroll, which usually sits way south of $100 million, projects to be north of $120 million in 2017.

Since August and the Miller trade, the Dolans have proven that they believe in this team and feel that they can win a World Series. They have also showed that they are not afraid to take on a larger payroll than normal to get the job done.

They cannot be called cheap anymore.

Attend More Games

The first time I saw Progressive Field with the words “World Series” painted in foul territory, I did not want to leave. I think many fans felt the same way.

Seeing the tens-of-thousands of fans packed into Progressive Field – even though some were Cubs fans – was awe-inspiring. The atmosphere was electric.

Many players have gone on record via interviews and social media thanking the fans for showing up to support them. I think we owe it to them to show them that same support that we did in October all year.

As already said, season-ticket sales are through the roof. Single-game ticket sales are expected to be similar.

The Indians ranked 28th in baseball in 2016 in average attendance with 19,650 people per game. This is, however, up nearly 2,000 for 2015. A significant jump should happen in 2017.

Between the winning team and the amazing ballpark upgrades that have been installed over the past few years, Progressive Field has become an epicenter of entertainment and memories in downtown Cleveland.

The Indians have put a team on the field that is worth paying to see. It is worth investing time and money in this team. We as fans need to do that more often, and 2017 is a great time to start.

Brag About Our Team

The Indians were the second-best team in MLB in 2016 and came within one run of winning the World Series without two starting pitchers, a starting catcher and their best player. That is impressive.

It is safe to say that Cleveland sports fans have suffered more than enough ridicule. We have been on the wrong end of cheesy jokes, false empathy and sarcastic sympathy. Luckily, most of that was laid to rest when the Cavaliers won the NBA championship in 2016. The Indians did a great job of finishing the year strong.

We hear it more and more every day: it is a great time to be a Cleveland fan. Minus the rebuilding Browns (who actually have their own, unique reasons to be optimistic), Cleveland sports are in style. Before long, we might even have our own bandwagon fans at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

The Indians have one of the best starting rotations, arguably the best reliever and just signed a top free agent. They have one of the best young stars in the game, and, overall, are one of the most fun teams to watch in all of professional sports. The Indians are incredibly easy to root for, but not many people outside of Cleveland know that.

It’s time we let everyone know that the Indians are for real. It is time we confidently get behind out team and show that we love our Indians.

It is Cleveland’s time to brag.

