Clayton Kershaw strikes out seven, Dodgers beat Giants 2-1 (Apr 25, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Clayton Kershaw had no plans of leaving the game, even after taking a ball off the right calf during his first at-bat.

The training staff wrapped his leg to decrease the chance of any swelling, and the Dodgers ace pitched on without his best stuff.

Kershaw struck out seven over seven innings in another impressive performance in San Francisco’s home ballpark, and Los Angeles beat the Giants 2-1 Tuesday night to end a four-game losing streak against its rival.

”The calf really wasn’t a problem, it was more of a stuff thing tonight,” Kershaw said. ”My stuff wasn’t great. I just kind of had to grind through it a little bit.”

Buster Posey extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single in the third that put the Giants ahead, but then Yasiel Puig singled in a run in the fourth and Adrian Gonzalez’s groundout drove in another on which Justin Turner slid home to beat a throw by shortstop Brandon Crawford.

The Dodgers, who were on the other end of a 2-1 result a night earlier, also ended a six-game skid at AT&T Park to avoid matching the franchise’s longest winless stretch in San Francisco from April 21-Sept. 28, 2015.

Lefty Ty Blach (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings making his first start in place of injured Madison Bumgarner. The ace southpaw bruised his ribs and sprained the AC joint in his pitching shoulder in a dirt bike accident last Thursday during a day off in Colorado.

Crawford grabbed his right groin immediately after rounding first when he followed Posey’s two-out single in the eighth with a base hit off Kenley Jansen. The shortstop was looked at by athletic trainer Dave Groeschner then came out of the game.

Pinch-hitter Brandon Belt then struck out to strand Posey on third as the tying run.

Crawford is likely to have an MRI exam before he leaves Wednesday to attend the funeral of his sister-in-law, who recently died of an asthma attack. He is expected to be placed on the bereavement list and miss three games.

”It just felt tight. I didn’t feel a pop or anything like that so from what I hear that’s good news,” Crawford said.

In the ninth, Cody Bellinger beat out an infield single in his major league debut after being called up by the Dodgers to start in left field. A day after San Francisco promoted top prospect Christian Arroyo to play third base, the Dodgers brought up their top prospect from the same 2013 draft class.

”It’s not how I imagined it would be but I’ll take it,” Bellinger said.

Arroyo also got his first major league hit – and a lengthy standing ovation – on a single in the first after going 0 for 4 with three groundouts and a strikeout in his debut a day earlier after being called up from Triple-A Sacramento.

Kershaw (4-1) allowed six hits and one run, walking one as he improved to 11-4 in 19 outings and 18 starts in San Francisco’s waterfront ballpark. Jansen finished for his fifth save and the 15th of his career recording four outs.

”It was a courageous effort,” manager Dave Roberts said of Kershaw. ”He refused to come out of the game. … When he pitches, it’s one of our most stressful days. When he pitches, we need to win.”

Turner matched his career-best hitting streak at 11 games with a first-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias will be back in the majors to start Thursday’s series finale for the Dodgers, and he may be up for good. ”We can now get Julio here, and he can be with us for the duration,” Roberts said.

Giants: An MRI exam on Matt Cain’s tight right hamstring that he felt during his win Monday showed no problems and he is slated to take his next turn in the rotation. … CF Denard Span did some cage work and was set to take batting practice on the field Wednesday with the hope he will be back in the starting lineup Thursday. He has a mild right shoulder sprain that forced him out of Saturday’s game at Colorado after he hurt it long-tossing.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.29 ERA), who has never beaten the Giants in six outings and two starts, makes his third start of the year and second in a row trying to stick in the rotation.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (3-1, 5.25) looks to bounce back from his lone loss last weekend at Colorado.

