Cincinnati Reds Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Scott Feldman

Cincinnati Reds add Scott Feldman to the club on a 1-year deal

Cincinnati Reds add some depth the the roster with the newest addition of Scott Feldman. After recently trading Dan Straily it seemed like an opportune time to sign someone to step in and fill the spot he left. Last season, the Reds firmly stood as the MLB’s third worst pitching staff, strictly based on ERA. While they aren’t looking to make great strides to improve that 4.91 ERA from last year, the addition of Scott Feldman is still a step in the right direction.

It’s a 1-year deal worth 2.3 million dollars. What exactly is Scott’s purpose? What’s the point of signing him to a deal for just one year? Well, after trading Dan Straily having a veteran in the rotation is crucial. Having young talent is important, don’t get me wrong, but if your rotation is all young guys, it will eventually break down. Scott Feldman has been in the league for some time, and knows his way around the starting rotation and the bullpen.

What role will Scott play in the 2017 season?

Most would assume that he will immediately take a starting spot, but that’s not necessarily the case. At this point in time Anthony DeSclafani, Brandon Finnegan, and Homer Bailey have starting rotation spots on lock. The newly acquired righty will most likely vying for a starting spot with Tim Adleman and youngster Robert Stephenson. Whether or not he wins or loses a spot in the rotation, we should be sure to see some appearances out of the bullpen.

In last year’s season the sinker-ball pitcher finished the year with a 7-4 record and a 3.97 ERA. Nothing flashy, but he definitely gets the job done. Last year he entered the season with the Houston Astros and finished it with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was much less impressive in the last part of the season with the Blue Jays. However before he was sent the Toronto he was putting up some pretty solid numbers.

What should Cincinnati Reds fans expect to see from him in 2017

He has been pretty consistent across the board his entire career ever since he began getting a steady number of innings. It’s hard to judge a player before seeing him play, especially a pitcher. With opening day 67 days away it’s anyone’s guess, but if his career trends stay true it would make sense to expect a 4.00 ERA give or take a little and around 6-10 wins. His veteran status should really help him hold his own on the Reds.

Outside of performance of the field Scott could play a larger role helping the younger pitchers. It is known throughout sports players are more likely to grow when learning from a vet. It happens in every sport, not just baseball. Scott will bring a presence to the pitching staff that is new to Cincinnati. Young players still have a lot to learn and it’s extremely beneficial when a player who’s been around the block can show them. With the Reds gearing for the future, Scott Feldman could play more of a hand in it than you think.

This article originally appeared on