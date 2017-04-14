Cincinnati Reds Promote Top Prospect Jesse Winker

The Cincinnati Reds entered this season in rebuild mode. Today, one of their top prospects, Jesse Winker, has been called up to the Major League roster.

Heading into the season, the Cincinnati Reds were expected to be an exciting team to watch for prospect hounds. Amir Garrett and Rookie Davis made the starting rotation out of Spring Training, and Brandon Phillips was traded to make room for Jose Peraza. Young talent was expected to come up throughout the season, as the Reds rebuild could be a sudden process.

Despite their hot start to the season, the Reds are not straying from their plans. Earlier today, the Reds called up Jesse Winker, another top prospect, to the Major League roster. Winker is taking the place of Barrett Astin on the 25 man roster, as Astin was sent down to Louisville.

Winker has consistently been considered one of the top 100 prospects in baseball over the past three seasons. Thus far, in his minor league career, he boasts a solid .296/.399/.454 batting line, hitting 102 doubles and 54 doubles in his six minor league seasons. Thus far, in his second stint at Louisville, Winker has a .323/.421/.387 batting line, with six walks and just four strikeouts in 38 plate appearances.

At this point, it appears as though Winker is ready for the Majors. However, his time in Cincinnati may not last long, as it is speculated that he will be sent back down on Sunday. The Reds will need a fifth starter on that day, and Winker could be sacrificed to make room on the roster to bring in that needed arm.

Likewise, Winker does not have a spot in the lineup, at least right now. Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler have played almost every game at the corner outfield spots, limiting the impact that Winker could have. However, Schleber has struggled thus far, with a .161/.278/.419 batting line. Although four of his five hits have been for extra bases, Schleber’s production to this point is not exactly going to inspire confidence.

Even if Winker is up in the Majors for a brief amount of time, it is likely that he will return later this year. Should Schleber continue to struggle, or if the Reds find themselves with an opening in their outfield, Winker may get his chance to prove that he is ready. And, he may not relinquish that spot once he has his chance.

The Cincinnati Reds are bringing up another one of their top prospects in Jesse Winker. Even if this is a brief stint in the Majors, he will get his chance soon.

