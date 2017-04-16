Cincinnati Reds Place Brandon Finnegan on Disabled List

The Cincinnati Reds have made a number of roster moves today. Brandon Finnegan has been placed on the disabled list, and Jesse Winker has been sent back to Louisville. In return, Tim Adleman and Sal Romano are heading back to Cincinnati.

In one of the biggest surprises of the season, the Cincinnati Reds have begun the 2017 campaign with an 8-4 record. However, the Reds may be in trouble, as they have placed Brandon Finnegan on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Finnegan, who is expected to miss multiple starts, joins Rookie Davis and Anthony DeSclafani to go on the shelf in the early going for Cincinnati.

It may not be a surprise that Finnegan would be sidelined. He reported that his shoulder was bothering him during a bullpen session earlier in the week, putting up a few warning signs. His performance yesterday, where he had a noticeable drop in velocity while allowing two runs on a hit and three walks in his inning of work.

That was not the only move the Reds have made today. Top prospect Jesse Winker has been sent back down to Louisville, just two days after being brought up. He did manage to make a bit of an impact, going 1-2 with a two run double in his time in the Majors, but he will head back down for more consistent playing time.

Meanwhile, to counter the loss of Finnegan and to shore up their relief corps, the Reds have recalled Tim Adleman and Sal Romano. Romano entered the year as the Reds ninth ranked prospect according to MLB.com, who considered him to be a somewhat underrated player. Featuring a sinking fastball that can reach the upper 90’s and a solid curve, he will be making his Major League debut today.

As for Adleman, he is returning to the Reds following a 13 game stint last season. In his rookie campaign, the minor league veteran made 13 starts, posting a 4-4 record with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.206 WHiP. He struck out 47 batters while issuing 20 walks in 69.2 innings of work. Adleman also had problems keeping the ball in the yard, allowing 13 homers in his time in the Majors.

If the Reds hot start is going to continue, it will be a testament to their pitching depth. While neither Romano or Adleman will be able to replace Finnegan’s power arm, they could be solid enough options to keep the Reds afloat for the next few weeks. Romano, in particular, could make a case to remain in the rotation for the long term, especially if Bronson Arroyo continues to be ineffective.

Now that 3/5 of their starting rotation is on the disabled list, the Cincinnati Reds pitching depth will be sorely tested. Brandon Finnegan is just the latest casualty.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!