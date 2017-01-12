Cincinnati Reds’ Next Star: Nick Senzel

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Nick Senzel with the second pick in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

The former University of Tennessee standout, is currently ranked as the Cincinnati Reds’ top ranked prospect according to Baseball America.

Senzel is a young third baseman with top tier talent. The aspect of this young man that stands out is the fact that he was a player drafted out of college. The 21 year old spent three years playing baseball in a competitive Southeastern Conference. Senzel had a solid collegiate career, receiving numerous All-American awards and a 2016 Golden Spikes award finalist. He is experienced and proven.

Senzel’s debut in professional baseball started with the Billings Mustangs. He competed in ten contests before joining the Dayton Dragons of the Midwest League. The Dragons are a Low A affiliate of the Reds. While in a Dragons uniform, Senzel appeared in 58 games over the course of the season and put up impressive numbers. The Tennessee native put up a .329 batting average as well as hitting 7 homeruns. Senzel showed some pop in his bat by recording 23 doubles and 3 triples in his time with Dayton. With an OPS of .982, Senzel has shown his ability to get on base. This young team will excite the Reds’ fans.

The Future at Third Base

The Reds have been playing third base by committee since the departure of Todd Frazier. While this is not an NFL running back situation, It shouldn’t be out of the question that Nick Senzel needs to be the long term, future of the hot corner. The Reds primary third baseman in 2016 was Eugenio Suarez, who ultimately, should find himself playing shortstop. Senzel could be an anchor on the infield in a few years along with young talents like Jose Peraza and Dilson Hererra.

The Reds have built themselves a very good talent pool of young players in their minor league system. The question is, when will we get to see the young guys take over a team that is struggling to hang on to any identity of a competitive ball club?

Other Options

Of course, we could always entertain the fact that the Cincinnati Reds can use their young talent to pursue other top established players in the league with hopes of going all-in on a deep playoff run right away. An expert opinion would say that this is unwise at this point for the Reds seemingly because there are areas of need in multiple places. Guys like Nick Senzel could fill a void to be opposite Joey Votto on the corner of the infield. Senzel could hope to give this team a boost in offense and put up run totals to take pressure off of a struggling bullpen.

The NL Central is one of the most competitive divisions in all of Major League Baseball. It’s time to trust in the younger generation of player to compete for championships. Reds fans want longevity and consistency year in and year out. They deserve to watch the Reds play in October rather than the Cleveland Indians.

Finally,the guns are in the holster. Call on them.

