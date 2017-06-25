Cincinnati Reds Homer Bailey slaughtered by Washington Nationals

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey made his 2017 debut Saturday against the Washington Nationals. Bailey couldn’t have drawn a tougher opponent and the Nationals made sure to remind him of this.

Bailey started the game by allowing a single to Trea Turner. Brian Goodwin then walked before Bailey recorded the first out on a strikeout versus Bryce Harper. It looked like Bailey might survive the first inning unscatched until Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run double. Bailey would escape the first without allowing any more runs to score. He was not so lucky in the second inning as the flood gates officially opened.

Washington tacked on six more runs in the second frame all of which were charged to Bailey. Lisalverto Bonilla tried to stop the bleeding but was knocked around for a few more runs in his 3.1 innings.

The Nationals showed no mercy against Bailey in this one. His quick exit came after only 1.2 innings featuring eight earned runs on six hits. The three walks Bailey allowed didn’t help matters much as he begins his 2017 campaign 0-1 with a 43.20 ERA.

It has been a tough few seasons for Bailey. Injuries held him to only two starts in 2015. Eventually, the dreaded Tommy John Surgery took him out of action completely.

Last season was not much better as Bailey only managed to make six more starts. He was not very effective during the eight starts he combined to make in 2015 and 2016. In total, Bailey was only 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA.

For the Reds, this bad outing is another reminder of Bailey’s contract mistake. Last season, Bailey made $18 million and this year will make another $19 million. It gets worse from there. His 2018 salary will pay the veteran hurler $21 million. The following season, Bailey will earn $23 million.

It’s not until 2020 when the Reds can buy Bailey out for $5 million. If they don’t, they owe him another $25 million—to a guy with a career ERA over 4.00 and only two seasons of 25+ starts.

After this start, one could assume Bailey’s moment of glory has passed. The 2012 and 2013 seasons were the peak of his below average career with each including a no-hitter. Those two campaigns were also the only two times Bailey ever reached the 25 start mark. Each also featured his best ERAs at 3.68 in 2012 and 3.49 in 2013.

If nothing changes in the Cincinnati Reds rotation, Homer Bailey will make his next start on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Things won’t get much easier from there as his potential third start of the season would take place at Coors Field against the soaring Colorado Rockies.

