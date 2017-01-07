Cincinnati Reds History: Pete Rose Released from Prison

Pete Rose has had a long history of less than reputable incidents since the ignoble end of his baseball career. On this day in 1991, the former Cincinnati Reds legend was released from minimum security prison after serving time for tax evasion.

The troubles for Pete Rose started in 1989. Allegations surfaced that he had bet upon the Cincinnati Reds while he was the team manager, with the findings substantiated in the Dowd Report. As a result, although Major League Baseball agreed to withhold a guilty plea, Rose was given a lifetime ban from the game.

That would only be the beginning of his problems. Rose was charged with tax evasion, failing to disclose payments that he received from sports memorabilia shows and related deals. He was found guilty, and sentenced to prison. He was to serve his term in a minimum security facility in Marion, Illinois.

Rose ended up serving five months in prison, and was released on this day in 1991. It was not the end of his sentence however, as Rose still had 1000 hours of community service to serve. That time was spent working with inner city schools in Cincinnati, allowing Rose to serve the community he became a star in.

Even after getting out of prison, Rose still found himself in hot water. His applications to be reinstated were routinely denied, despite his claims of innocence. Rose became somewhat of a laughing stock as he became desperate for money, literally signing his name to anything, with any inscription desired, for the right amount of cash.

Eventually, in what was considered another cash grab, he admitted to gambling on baseball. Of course, this admission came out based on the release of a book entitled “My Prison Without Walls,” with Rose again looking to capitalize monetarily on his infamy. And again, this attempt to be reinstated has come up short.

In recent years, Rose has seen baseball soften its stance to him, at least in some aspects. He is still banned from the game, but he was allowed to participate in various festivities celebrating his career. The Cincinnati Reds even retired his number and inducted him into their Hall of Fame, with Rose in attendance with the blessing of the MLB.

Pete Rose may still be banned from baseball, but his troubles seem to be over. At least now, he is admitting they were of his own doing.

