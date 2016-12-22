Cincinnati Reds’ front office afraid to spend money to acquire talent this off-season

The Cincinnati Reds are crying poor while they slash their payroll to historically low numbers.

The Cincinnati Reds are what MLB calls a mid-market club. They have a larger fan base in their extended market because of cities like Louisville and Indianapolis, but are one of the smaller primary markets in MLB. They are not a small market club, though, like Tampa Bay or Oakland.

The Reds ended last season with the 28th ranked salary number for their forty man roster. That is the lowest ranking this century and the lowest since 2009. The Reds can afford to spend money, but are sitting on it instead.

This team isn’t in the playoffs, but almost a third of it’s salary is tied up in three players: Homer Bailey, Brandon Phillips, and Joey Votto. When Phillips’ contract ends, only two players will be making more than $5-million. The issue is the lack of a middle set of players.

Even though they weren’t the greatest signings of all time for the Reds, Alfredo Simon and Ross Ohlendorf were good ideas. The duo may even make sense on minor league deals in 2017. They were a pair of veterans with low salaries who potentially could have brought in more talent. Simon ended up injured, but that doesn’t damage the plan.

This year the Cincinnati Reds are too focused on value contracts when they should be focused on flippable players.

The Reds have checked the price on relievers like Joe Blanton and former Red Matt Belisle. These are not names in line with the idea of a multi-inning closer. Blanton isn’t closer material and Belisle isn’t a multi-inning style pitcher.

The Reds have the money to make an impact if they want to in the market. Tommy Hunter and Jonathan Papelbon are both available as former closers in the market. The Reds have also checked in on Greg Holland who could be an interesting signing.

Really, though, the Reds should be in on Joe Smith and Travis Wood. They are the pair that could help the Reds short-term and still move on easily. Smith is a high leverage reliever and Wood is a starter in this showcase scenario.

That’s where the Reds are lacking in initiative since Jim Bowden and Marge Schott left. The Reds need a stopgap catcher while Devin Mesoraco gets healthy or Tyler Stephenson matures, but instead of signing a veteran they claim one off waivers and take another in the Rule 5 Draft. The Reds have the money according to their announced income, but they refuse to improve the big league product.

