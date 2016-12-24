Cincinnati Reds claim starting pitching prospect Tyrell Jenkins from the Texas Rangers

In their search for value starting pitching the Cincinnati Reds claimed Tyrell Jenkins from the Texas Rangers.

The Cincinnati Reds added Tyrell Jenkins via a waiver claim. Jenkins was drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft by the Saint Louis Cardinals. He was a sandwich pick and selected 50th overall.

After starting his career in the Saint Louis Cardinals’ organization, Jenkins moved to the Atlanta Braves with Shelby Miller in the Jason Heyward trade. He stayed with the Braves for two years before being traded to the Texas Rangers earlier this month for Luke Jackson.

Jenkins is a true starting pitching prospect. 95 of his 100 minor league appearances came as a starting pitcher. However, 2015 was the only year that Jenkins made more than 20 minor league starts. This year he made 20 combined starts between Triple-A and Atlanta.

Jenkins made his MLB debut this year. He went 2-4 over 14 games including 8 starts. He allowed 55 hits and 33 walks leading to a 1.69 WHIP.

Of those 8 starts, only four of them registered as quality starts. Of those six relief appearances, two ended up finishing the game. However, those were low leverage situations.

In Triple-A Jenkins made 17 appearances, including 12 starts. He allowed 35 walks and 86 walks for a 1.45 WHIP. He only posted 55 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings.

The Cincinnati Reds like talent and have to decide where to tryout the mercurial former first round pick.

Jenkins has maintained a high WHIP throughout his career, similar to Reds’ lefty Tony Cingrani. Jenkins is primarily a starter. He has averaged right at 5 innings per start.

Those numbers are disturbingly close to Reds’ prospect Robert Stephenson. Despite joining the professional ranks a year earlier than Stephenson, though, Jenkins started fewer games and pitched fewer innings through 2016. Jenkins profiles as a younger pitcher than he is and shows a general lack of progression.

Last season in Triple-A Jenkins had an ERA of 2.47, but that is fool’s gold. He posted a batting average allowed of .272 and allowed 30 runs, including 7 unearned. Jenkins numbers projects as someone who is not ready for the big leagues more than a top prospect.

If you took away his high draft round and advancement opportunities though, Jenkins looks a like Keyvius Sampson whom the Reds outrighted off of their roster. Sampson is with the Arizona Diamondbacks now.

Jenkins has an opportunity to prove himself with a new organization, but he could be the same as last year. He has a history of a high WHIP at every stop he has come to. Hopefully, the Reds finally have a plan to help him get that under control.

