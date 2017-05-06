Arroyo on Arroyo crime: Rookie Christian homers off veteran Bronson

It was a historic matchup: Arroyo vs. Arroyo with the eyes of the world – or at least of Reds and Giants fans – glued to the action.

Right-hander Bronson Arroyo, 40, went into his windup, kicked his left leg high and delivered a pitch to Christian Arroyo, 21, in the second inning Friday night. Advantage: Arroyo (Christian). San Francisco’s rookie third baseman took Cincinnati’s veteran starter deep.

The Arroyos aren’t related but attended Hernando High School – 18 years apart – in Brooksville, Fla.

“When I was getting drafted,” Christian told the San Francisco Chronicle, “I was thinking, ‘Maybe one day I’ll face Bronson. That would be sick.’ …

“It’s pretty awesome, to be honest,” Christian said. “I never figured I’d be here with an opportunity to face him. I talked to Bronson in high school before the draft, and he gave me valuable information about the draft process and professional baseball.”

And speaking of high school:

The Arroyos met again in the fifth inning, with Christian lining out to left field. Although the younger Arroyo struck first, the elder Arroyo got the last laugh. Bronson improved to 3-2 on the season, pitching 5.1 innings of three-run ball in the Reds’ 13-3 win.

