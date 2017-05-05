Report: Sale won’t be suspended for throwing behind Machado

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will not be suspended for throwing behind Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

Sale threw a nearly 100 mph fastball towards Machado in the first inning of Tuesday's game between the teams. That was in retaliation for Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hitting Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts the previous night.

The feud between the teams this season started when Machado injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a slide on April 22, sparking a series of attempted beanballs. Machado also took nearly 30 seconds to round the bases after a home run during Monday's game.

But after Tuesday's game, Machado went on an all-time rant, saying he had lost respect for the Red Sox.

“I mean, if you're going to f—ing hit me, hit me. Go ahead. F—ing hit me,” Machado said. “Don't let this s— keep lingering, f—ing around and keep trying to hit people. It's f—ing bulls—.” Machado said.

The teams don't meet again until June 1.

– Scooby Axson

