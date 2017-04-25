Watch: Chris Coghlan flies over Yadier Molina to avoid tag at home

Toronto Blue Jays utility player Chris Coghlan pulled a real-life Willie Mays Hayes from Major League 2 in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In order to avoid a tag from Yadier Molina, Coghlan flied over the Gold Glover to get away.

Watch the incredible leap below:

It's very similar to this Youtube gem.

“I told you I wasn't gonna slide”

