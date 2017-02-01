Chris Carter Seriously Considering An Offer In Japan
Chris Carter – the 2016 National League co-leader in home runs – may be taking his career overseas after struggling to find a Major League deal.
Chris Carter, along with Nolan Arenado, led the National League in home runs with 41 in 2016. Now, he may have to continue his baseball days in Japan. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Carter will now begin to weigh offers in Japan.
His agent Dave Stewart – yes that’s former Arizona Diamondbacks GM and accomplished former starter Dave Stewart – was quoted in Rosenthal’s report as taking a realistic approach to Carter’s chances both here and overseas:
“I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration,” Stewart said. “It’s getting late there, too. Those teams are filling their spaces, too.”
A One-Dimensional Player
Of course, a quick glance at Chris Carter’s career shows just why he is having trouble finding work.
|Year
|Tm
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|2010
|OAK
|24
|78
|70
|8
|13
|1
|3
|7
|7
|21
|.186
|.256
|.329
|.585
|2011
|OAK
|15
|46
|44
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|.136
|.174
|.136
|.310
|2012
|OAK
|67
|260
|218
|38
|52
|12
|16
|39
|39
|83
|.239
|.350
|.514
|.864
|2013
|HOU
|148
|585
|506
|64
|113
|24
|29
|82
|70
|212
|.223
|.320
|.451
|.770
|2014
|HOU
|145
|572
|507
|68
|115
|21
|37
|88
|56
|182
|.227
|.308
|.491
|.799
|2015
|HOU
|129
|460
|391
|50
|78
|17
|24
|64
|57
|151
|.199
|.307
|.427
|.734
|2016
|MIL
|160
|644
|549
|84
|122
|27
|41
|94
|76
|206
|.222
|.321
|.499
|.821
|7 Yrs
|688
|2645
|2285
|314
|499
|102
|150
|374
|307
|875
|.218
|.314
|.463
|.777
|162 Game Avg.
|162
|623
|538
|74
|117
|24
|35
|88
|72
|206
|.218
|.314
|.463
|.777
Carter has consistently been a power threat…and that is about all. He carries an outstandingly high 38.3 percent strikeout rate for his career. Viewed on its own merits, the strikeout rate is tempered by a career 11.6 percent walk rate. This combined with his slugging numbers salvages a serviceable OPS, but it is clear that major league teams no longer seek the type of player that Carter is.
Three of Chris Carter’s seven seasons have batting averages below the mendoza line (.200), and while batting average is not everything, numbers like that are simply too putrid to ignore. The Houston Astros gave Carter a fair shake during their rebuild, but once they were stocked with quality major league hitters, he quickly became expendable.
The rebuilding Brewers also had a spot for Carter, as they had no aspirations of a playoff spot in 2016, but they too found a better option in Eric Thames. Coincidentally enough, Thames will be returning to MLB for the first time in four years after reviving his career overseas.
It would be a nice thought to think that Carter could do the same. To do so, he will have to use this opportunity to overcome some truly bad hitting habits.
