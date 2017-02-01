Chris Carter Seriously Considering An Offer In Japan

Chris Carter – the 2016 National League co-leader in home runs – may be taking his career overseas after struggling to find a Major League deal.

Chris Carter, along with Nolan Arenado, led the National League in home runs with 41 in 2016. Now, he may have to continue his baseball days in Japan. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Carter will now begin to weigh offers in Japan.

His agent Dave Stewart – yes that’s former Arizona Diamondbacks GM and accomplished former starter Dave Stewart – was quoted in Rosenthal’s report as taking a realistic approach to Carter’s chances both here and overseas:

“I think at some point we have to make it a serious consideration,” Stewart said. “It’s getting late there, too. Those teams are filling their spaces, too.”

A One-Dimensional Player

Of course, a quick glance at Chris Carter’s career shows just why he is having trouble finding work.

Year Tm G PA AB R H 2B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS 2010 OAK 24 78 70 8 13 1 3 7 7 21 .186 .256 .329 .585 2011 OAK 15 46 44 2 6 0 0 0 2 20 .136 .174 .136 .310 2012 OAK 67 260 218 38 52 12 16 39 39 83 .239 .350 .514 .864 2013 HOU 148 585 506 64 113 24 29 82 70 212 .223 .320 .451 .770 2014 HOU 145 572 507 68 115 21 37 88 56 182 .227 .308 .491 .799 2015 HOU 129 460 391 50 78 17 24 64 57 151 .199 .307 .427 .734 2016 MIL 160 644 549 84 122 27 41 94 76 206 .222 .321 .499 .821 7 Yrs 688 2645 2285 314 499 102 150 374 307 875 .218 .314 .463 .777 162 Game Avg. 162 623 538 74 117 24 35 88 72 206 .218 .314 .463 .777 View Original Table

Carter has consistently been a power threat…and that is about all. He carries an outstandingly high 38.3 percent strikeout rate for his career. Viewed on its own merits, the strikeout rate is tempered by a career 11.6 percent walk rate. This combined with his slugging numbers salvages a serviceable OPS, but it is clear that major league teams no longer seek the type of player that Carter is.

Three of Chris Carter’s seven seasons have batting averages below the mendoza line (.200), and while batting average is not everything, numbers like that are simply too putrid to ignore. The Houston Astros gave Carter a fair shake during their rebuild, but once they were stocked with quality major league hitters, he quickly became expendable.

The rebuilding Brewers also had a spot for Carter, as they had no aspirations of a playoff spot in 2016, but they too found a better option in Eric Thames. Coincidentally enough, Thames will be returning to MLB for the first time in four years after reviving his career overseas.

It would be a nice thought to think that Carter could do the same. To do so, he will have to use this opportunity to overcome some truly bad hitting habits.

