Chicago White Sox: Yoan Moncada Eyes Big League Role in 2017

Newly-arrived top prospect Yoan Moncada wants to play in the majors sooner rather than later in 2017. Will the Chicago White Sox fast-track the young phenom?

You hate to trade away a bona fide ace starting pitcher, even when committed to a rebuild, but the Chicago White Sox have to be pleased with how Chris Sale‘s exit played out. They dealt the stud lefty to the Boston Red Sox, and in return they received a package headlined by MLB Pipeline’s overall top-ranked prospect, infielder Yoan Moncada.

Though each side paid a significant price, they both got what they wanted in the exchange. The Red Sox added another top starter to their rotation, making an already great team even more of a World Series contender. The White Sox, on the other hand, got a talented young position player they can hopefully build around.

Moncada may still be just 21 years of age, but he expects to make his presence known on his new club as early as this upcoming season. Per MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Moncada talked about his desire to play at the major league level this season during an event at a Chicago children’s hospital.

“Yes, of course. That’s everyone’s expectations when you are a player,” Moncada said through White Sox interpreter Billy Russo. “I just want to show them what I can do during Spring Training and that I’m ready to play in the big leagues.”

Moncada has already made his MLB debut, appearing in a brief eight-game stint for the Red Sox near the end of last season. He didn’t exactly announce his arrival convincingly, though to be fair it wasn’t the most sizable of opportunities. Over 20 plate appearances, he slashed .211/.250/.263 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Perhaps feeling some early jitters, he struck out 12 times. He also committed one error in the field at third base.

Given his age and the very small sample size, no one is going to fault Moncada for his rough first bow at the big league level. The skills that made him such a hot commodity coming out of Cuba and a gem in the Boston farm system are still there. MLB Pipeline calls him “Robinson Cano with more speed,” and who wouldn’t want a player like that?

A switch-hitter, Moncada profiles as a strong offensive contributor as a middle infielder, which he has demonstrated in his relatively brief run up the Red Sox minor league ranks. He slashed .278/.380/.438 with eight home runs and 38 RBI in 81 games for Class A Greenville in 2015. The following year, his line climbed to .294/.407/.511 as he belted 15 homers and drove in 62 runs in 106 contests split between Class A Advanced Salem and Double-A Portland.

Moncada’s speed adds another valuable tool to his arsenal. He swiped a total of 49 bags in 2015, and pilfered 45 more in 2016. Todd Frazier (15) and Adam Eaton (14) led the ChiSox in steals last year. One is already gone and the other will surely be on his way out at some point. Moncada could help maintain and even expand that element in the White Sox lineup.

In the best case scenario, this is a guy who can pretty much do it all for you at the plate: hit for a solid average, respectable power, as well as steal his fair share of bases. So when will we see him? The White Sox are not going to be competitive at all in 2017, so despite Moncada’s tantalizing talent and his vocalized readiness, there is really no reason to rush him this year.

Some more development time in the minors wouldn’t be a bad thing either. After making the jump to Double-A last year, he showed more power (11 homers in 45 games vs. four in 61, though Portland is considered a hitter’s park) but his batting averaged sagged from .307 to .277. He has also yet to play a game at Triple-A. Chicago will presumably let him begin there and see how he performs. Once it seems he’s conquered that level, they will give him a shot to claim a starting job with the big league club.

Moncada’s eventual call-up could also depend on when the White Sox deal their remaining veterans. Brett Lawrie will be a free agent after the season, so he’s a prime trade candidate. If he is shipped out, that would open up second base for Moncada. The aforementioned Frazier is also a good bet to leave, and Moncada does have some experience at the hot corner as well. It’s a situation worth keeping an eye on as the year gets underway.

