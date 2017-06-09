White Sox outfielder hits into the most exhausting out of the MLB season

After the White Sox’s Willy Garcia doubled to right field and the Rays began to play hot potato with the baseball on Thursday night, he set his sights on a Little League home run. And he almost pulled it off.

The abbreviated version of the action: Shortstop Tim Beckham couldn’t handle center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s throw, third baseman Evan Longoria couldn’t handle Beckham’s throw and Garcia just kept running.

At the end of the day, he’s still out. pic.twitter.com/Q9Thm67dTE — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2017

In the end, it was left fielder Peter Bourjos who put a stop to the madness for the Rays.

Incredibly, there was just one error on the play – a throwing error charged to Kiermaier – and apparently the Rays had Garcia right where they wanted him all along.

Just like we drew it up. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 8, 2017

Here’s a closer look at Bourjos’ throw and the play at the plate:

Because he delivered the only part of that third inning play that mattered. pic.twitter.com/RexYFD400n — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2017

That’s a whole lot of effort for one out, but it paid off for Tampa Bay, which won the game 7-5. Just how the Rays drew it up, indeed.

