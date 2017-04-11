Chicago White Sox: Avisail Garcia Begins 2017 With A Bang

The Chicago White Sox faced minimal expectations heading into the 2017 campaign. The same could be said about Avisail Garcia, who is exceeding those expectations thus far.

Expectations for the Chicago White Sox to contend in the AL Central are minimal at best this season. In reviewing the reasons for optimism, many things can be found. The list includes the growth of the minor league talent that has been acquired.

Playing a new ‘brand’ of baseball under Ricky Renteria, and potential in-season acquisitions on the way. Low on the list was hoping that outfielder Avisail Garcia would fulfill on the potential that many had bestowed upon him. But, after a strong opening week, the expectations might be met.

After one week of baseball, Garcia is among the top five in nearly every offensive category, and leads the American League with a .474 batting average. While the sample size isn’t enough to declare that the 25 year old Garcia has ‘turned the corner’ into becoming the five-tool star he was promised by some to be, it is something to monitor.

Garcia who was the centerpiece that went to Chicago in the three way deal with Detroit and Boston that included Jake Peavy and Jose Iglesias. In the three full seasons since, Garcia has dealt with injuries and been mediocre at best when in the lineup. While the play in right field will never be Gold Glove level, the White Sox would definitely welcome Garcia becoming a well-rounded hitter.

Garcia is in a contract year, and at worst could bring the White Sox so value in a trade, if he can continue with the strong first half. Garca has never hit more than 13 home runs in a season, and his career best at the plate in a full season is .257. The jury is still out, but the early returns are exciting.

After missing the cycle by a double, Garcia told the Chicago Sun Times:

“I’m just trying to put my hands inside more and not try to do too much,” said Garcia, who noted his focus also has been to keep his head down as he swings through the ball. “I’ve been missing fastballs because, you know, my head was a little bit off.”

With the new approach, and the reported weight loss in the offseason, it wouldn’t be a complete shocker if Garcia was an early sleeper pick to represent the White Sox in South Beach for the All Star Game. Jose Quintana, Jose Abreu, and Todd Frazier are also contenders barring any trades in the first-half. The White Sox clearly are looking for cornerstones that will be around when they are ready to compete again, whenever that might be. Garcia could be one of those players.

Early comparisons to Miguel Cabrera may not have been fair for Garcia, but 2017 could be the year that he lives up to the hype.

