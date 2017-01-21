Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field named one of the ‘happiest places’ by CNN

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of people happy with their World Series title. Even without it, Wrigley Field was named one of the 15 Happiest Places in the world by CNN.

When it comes to the Chicago Cubs, things haven’t always been “happy”. Most fans would agree with that. But one place that has never been questioned for its charm is Wrigley Field. One of the happiest places on earth? That can always be debated by most. But for Cubs’ fans, there’s no question it’s a little slice of heaven.

When CNN made their list of the 15 happiest places on earth, Wrigley Field made the list. It was made as a counter to “Blue Monday”. A day believed to be one of the most depressing days on the calendar. The science behind that could be disputed. But its place on the list surprises no one outside of the Chicago.

Journalist Carrie Kaufman has worked nearby, and that hasn’t dampened her love of Wrigley Field.

“Wrigley Field, on a warm summer night when the breeze off Lake Michigan makes the flags flutter and your cheeks flush with relief from the damp heat. No matter where you sit, you are close to the field, which makes you feel both the intimacy of the game and the immensity of it.”

You can’t take away from the joy We’ve questioned if all of the changes to Wrigley are taking away from its charm. But with all the additions, most have integrated technology seamlessly into the mystique of the Friendly Confines. The video boards took a little to get used to, but the fans seem to have taken to them. But this season, the move of the bullpens from the foul lines to under the bleachers will be harder to swallow. Next: Counting down the days Wrigley Field has always been one of my happiest places, even well before CNN naming it one. After moving from right across the lake in Michigan to Charlotte, N.C., I make sure to get back for at least one game every year. It’s not just Wrigley, but Wrigleyville as well. From the many Italian beef sandwiches from Bernie’s to Ronnie Woo-Woo–it’s an experience that will leave you with a smile–unless you’re a Cardinals fan.

