Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field Hosting Annual Charity Event

The Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field are hosting championship event this weekend with their Race to Wrigley 5K event.

This weekend, while the Chicago Cubs are out of town taking on the Boston Red Sox, the home of the World Champions will still be at the center of attention for Cub fans. The iconic ballpark will be the site of the 12th annual Race to Wrigley, a 5K event that supports several charities in the Chicago area.

Runners will race around the streets of Wrigleyville, with the home stretch taking them through the main concourse of the stadium. This year, participants will also get a good look at the new Cubs Park that opened just a few weeks ago. In the past, part of the festivities have seen runners greeted by Cubs alumni such as Billy Williams and Ernie Banks.

One of the Cubs’ Legacy Partners, ATI Physical Therapy is helping sponsor the event as well. ATI has over 100 clinics in Illinois, and over 600 clinics across 24 states nationwide. Fans may recognize the ATI logo on the outfield wall of Wrigley Field. In addition to the Cubs, ATI also has sponsorships with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Phillies at the MLB level.

In speaking with Shanna Obluck, ATI’s Event Marketing Manager, the Race to Wrigley is a date circled on their calendar. “We are honored to be a presenting sponsor for this event.” This is the third year that ATI is helping sponsor the big event. Says Obluck, “We wanted to make sure that one of the elements of our partnership with the Cubs included involvement with charitable organizations in the community. This is an ideal sponsorship as it allows us to work with the runners after the race.”

For ATI, they strongly believe in being a good citizen, and giving back to their growing number of communities. Their sponsorship opportunities like the Race to Wrigley, have become an added bonus to their footprint within communities, and partnerships. ATI also sponsors several underprivileged kids in the Cubs’ summer baseball camps as well.

This year’s Race to Wrigley sold out quicker than any previous year. What the Cubs have done on the field in winning their first World Series Championship in 108 years obviously has something to do with that. Fans want to be around this team, and ballpark, in any way they can. But also, the large turnout just speaks to what the Cubs are doing behind the scenes as well renovating the ballpark, redesigning the streets around town, and just being more fan friendly. The Cubs have become the buzz around baseball. “We see our partnership with the Cubs, and the large turnout for the race as a great opportunity to share the ATI story, and what makes us special” says Obluck.

As many might not know, it was ATI who helped Kyle Schwarber with his rehab throughout last season after he injured his knee. That physical therapy rehab allowed Schwarber the opportunity to be able to come back and contribute during the World Series for the Cubs. “These types of events throughout all of our communities allow us to interact with participants on a personal level and connect with them. It allows us to showcase our great staff, our message, and our personal touch” says Obluck.

The Race to Wrigley is also a charity run benefiting the Cubs Charities, which provides increased access to sports opportunities, and targets improvements in health, fitness, and education, as well as the Advocate Children’s Hospital. ATI also does great charitable work as well, as they just completed a raffle that raised $133,500. The Cubs and ATI have become a perfect match when it comes to charitable contributions and donations over the last few years.

While the Cubs may be out of town this weekend, Wrigley Field will still feature quality work in Chicago. The annual Race to Wrigley figures to be another success for the Cubs organization with the help of their sponsors like ATI Physical Therapy. A huge turnout is expected, and even a chance of bad weather likely won’t keep participants away. After all, a little rain has new meaning for Cub Nation.

