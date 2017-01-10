Report: Cubs to visit White House on Monday, four days before Obama leaves

The Chicago Cubs will visit President Obama at the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Championship, according to multiple reports.

Obama will welcome the Cubs just four days before he leaves office and President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in seven games to capture their first championship title since 1908. Obama called manager Joe Maddon after the victory and later tweeted, “Want to come to the White House before I leave?”

The White House has hosted three Blackhawks championship teams during Obama's presidency.

Obama is a White Sox fan but said that he was rooting for the Cubs during the postseason. First lady Michelle Obama says she is a life-long Cubs fan. President Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night.

