Cubs visit White House: Fowler to present President Obama with custom Jordans

The Chicago Cubs visited the White House on Monday afternoon to celebrate their first World Series championship in 108-years.

Dexter Fowler, now a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, is expected to present President Obama with a customized pair of Jordan sneakers. The team will also present him with a Cubs jersey, as part of sports teams' tradition at the event.

Anthony Rizzo, who wears No. 44 for the Cubs, is expected to be the team's spokesman.

Obama is a well-known White Sox fan and is expected to make several jokes about his fandom when he welcomes the Cubs.

The Cubs are the final sports team to visit the White House under Obama's presidency as Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.

