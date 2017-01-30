Chicago Cubs: What winning the World Series means to me

It is the dream of any baseball fan, to see their team win the World Series. Last year, after many years of waiting, Chicago Cubs’ fans finally got to see that very thing happen.

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series in seven games, defeating the Cleveland Indians. Not without some drama, of course, as the Cubs had to come back from being down 3-1 in the series.

Chicago won Game 7 by the final score of 8-7 in 10 innings after a heartbreaking, game-tying home run by Rajai Davis in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Cubs winning the World Series, to me, means the world to me. This club is by far my favorite sports team in any sport. When the final out was made, the tears flowed, I sobbed. This was the culmination of everything we had waited for.

To even see the Cubs in the World Series was a dream come true in itself, to see them win it meant so much more. That is something I will cherish forever, as will all Cubs fans, we will always have the memories.

Sign of Relief

All Cubs fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when the last out was recorded. Kris Bryant over to Anthony Rizzo, then jubilation, amongst the fans and players alike. Fans exchanged hugs with friends and families, in houses and bars alike.

The greatest sports story in history, complete. The Cubs’ team are just a bunch of kids, having fun, and living their dream. Now, they just added a cherry on top of their dream, grabbing themselves a World Series Ring.

As for what this holds for the future, the Cubs are no longer a laughing stock. No more “1908” jokes. None of that matters anymore, all that matters, is that the Cubs are World Series Champions.

