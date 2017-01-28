Chicago Cubs: Travis Wood appears likely to move on

The latest reports seem to indicate that left-hander Travis Wood is seeking a starting role this offseason, likely ruling out a return to the Chicago Cubs.

In recent weeks, the market has quieted. As teams make their final moves before they head to Florida or Arizona next month, the old adage “you can never have too much pitching,” seems to be sticking in the minds of some general managers.

Chicago’s Theo Epstein inked left-hander Brett Anderson to a one-year deal, thus likely sending Mike Montgomery to a bullpen role heading into Spring Training. Prior to that deal, Montgomery seemed likely to be penciled in as the team’s number five starter.

The biggest hurdle facing Anderson will be health. The lefty has dealt with injuries to both his back and shoulder in recent years pitched just 11 1/3 innings last season before undergoing surgery – so his health remains a very real question mark for Chicago.

But with Anderson joining Montgomery, Brian Duensing, Jack Leathersich and Rob Zastryzny as left-handed pitchers on the Cubs’ roster, Travis Wood appears destined for a change of scenery.

FOX Sports’ Jon Morosi reported Wood already has one big-league offer as a starting pitcher – likely spelling the end for his time in the Windy City.

Free agent LHP Travis Wood has at least one major-league contract offer on the table from a team that wants him to start, source says. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 27, 2017

Most Chicago Cubs’ fans think of Wood as the go-to middle-innings left-hander of the past two seasons, but before that, he was a starter for both Chicago and the Cincinnati Reds.

From 2012 to 2014, Wood tallied over 500 innings worth of work; including a career-best 200 frames in 2013. In that season, the soon-to-be 30-year-old made his first All-Star team thanks to a sterling 2.79 first-half ERA.

Following a 2014 campaign that saw his earned run average skyrocket north of the 5.00 mark, Wood moved to the Chicago bullpen – where he soon blossomed. At home in 2015, the lefty pitched to a 5-0 mark and a 2.78 ERA. Down the stretch, his sub-3.00 ERA played a key role in the team’s postseason push.

As a key member of the World Series champion team last year, Wood continued to impress. On the road, he pitched to a 1.53 ERA and 1.057 WHIP over 29 1/3 frames. His performance in the postseason left something to be desired, but Joe Maddon never shied away from him.

His biggest game last season came in the National League Division Series, when he not only picked up starter Kyle Hendricks, but added a little something with the bat, as well.

Wood has likely thrown his last pitch in a Chicago Cubs uniform. Most people won’t remember him years from now – but he’s done anything and everything asked of him. And, from a veteran, you can’t ask for much more than that.

