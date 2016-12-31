Chicago Cubs: Top five David Ross moments as a Cub

With the calendar turning to 2017, it is time to officially close the door 2016. What better way than to honor David Ross.

It was a magical year for David Ross. That can be said about the last two years. Two consecutive seasons of winning 98 or more games. Back-to-back appearances in the National League Championship Series. A trip to the World Series. All of this capped off by winning it all for the first time since 1908.

Fans of the Chicago Cubs have celebrated since the last out was completed by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Friends of mine shared their Christmas gifts of championship attire, the World Series DVD, and promised tickets for games next year. Expectations are high all around.

As we look back on the year that was, it is important to honor what got the Cubs to the “promised land.” You can point to Manager Joe Maddon or to the front office for making the correct moves. For me, I believe the difference maker was David Ross.

Think about it for a moment. David Ross was the glue that held the team together. Sure, he did not play every day. He wasn’t known for his power or hitting prowess, but Rizzo and other young players relied on Ross. His leadership and character were necessary for the team’s success.

Therefore, as we close 2016, let’s take a moment to reflect on David Ross’s top five moments as a Chicago Cub.

#5: Ross throws out three Brewers

It may not have been the biggest game of the year, however, David Ross came up big. On May 18, 2016, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers were locked into a close came. The Brewers staked to a 1-0 lead and threatened to score more in the bottom of the fourth inning. But not with David Ross behind the plate.

With John Lackey pitching, Ross noticed Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy stretching a lead off second base. While not the greatest throw in the world, but Ross picked the napping Lucroy off for out number three.

Two more runners, Scooter Gennett and Jonathan Villar, attempted to steal second base in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively. Both ended the innings after Ross threw them out. Eventually, the Cubs won the game 2-1 in 13 innings.

#4: 100th career home run

Never a power hitter, but the number 100 meant a lot to David Ross. Maybe it was because of his teammates wanting to see him succeed. Or, maybe simply a locker room joke that became a celebration. Either way, it was a special moment.

That moment came on May 27, 2016, against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Chicago Cubs led 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Ross launched a no-doubter out of Wrigley Field and onto Waveland Ave. It was a three-run home run, giving the Cubs 5-1 lead. They would go on to win 6-2. For Ross, it was his third career home run against Phillies pitching.

As for the team Ross hit the most home runs against in his career? That would be the St. Louis Cardinals, which he hit nine career home runs.

#3: Ross is Babe Ruth

Here is another moment that comes against the Phillies. On July 26, 2015, the Chicago Cubs trailed 11-4 in the ninth inning. Instead of wasting another reliever in a blowout game, Maddon called on David Ross to pitch. While it is not unheard of to pull a position player into pitch, not many have the success David Ross experienced.

Ross came in and threw 8 pitches, all around 70 miles per hour. Yet, the Phillies went down in order after a fly ball to left and two grounders to Addison Russell at short. But that was not all. Ross came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth and lifted a 2-2 pitch into the left field bleachers.

Grandpa Rossy

It certainly was a year-long retirement party, and the youngsters of the Chicago Cubs did not let David Ross retire quietly. While they played several jokes on the 15-year veteran, few received more laughs than the motorized scooter.

During Spring Training, Rizzo and Bryant helped Ross get around with a cane during the first few days. Soon, the team gifted a motorized scooter with a customized license plate that said “GDPA” in the front and “CUBS” on the rear. It brought tons of laughs, but also a great memory for the team.

#1: Game 7 Home Run

At the time, the hit just seemed to pad a solid lead. In the end, a much-needed run in the biggest game for the Chicago Cubs. And, it was the last hit of David Ross’s career.

At 39 years and 228 days, Ross is the older player to hit a home run in Game 7 of a World Series ever. The blast came off of Cleveland Indians star reliever Andrew Miller and traveled 402 feet to straight away center field. Making the moment more special was the fact that Ross helped the Indians score two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a throwing error.

“I’d just come into the game and gave up two runs, and I felt like I let the team down,” Ross said. “When I hit it [in the sixth], it was as good as I could’ve hit it.”

His last game. His last hit. Winning the World Series. Worthy of the top moment for Ross’ career as a Chicago Cub.

Honorable Mentions

Here are a few other moments worthy of note.

Rode the train in for first time. Could feel the energy for tonight! Can’t wait to see Wrigley. #1 pic.twitter.com/qWQx2J4lya — David Ross (@D_Ross3) September 15, 2016

And, most notably, this one.

He just played two seasons, however, the impact could last for many seasons to come. David Ross was a valuable part of the Chicago Cubs team. His leadership and mentoring of younger players aided this team to a championship. Now, it is their turn to run with the torch.

