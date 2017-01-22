Chicago Cubs: This year’s bullpen will be stronger than ever

The Chicago Cubs bullpen in 2016 was solid, but not stable. It took several moves to put together a bullpen that worked. With several players gone, is the new pen better?

It was a struggle at times. The bullpen for the Chicago Cubs kept fans on the edge of their seats with one hand a bottle of antacid. Would they hold a lead? Or, would they walk the bases loaded, putting pressure on the defense? Who was going to close? There was a great deal of uncertainty over the years.

And last year was no exception. It started out well, but kinks in the armor began to give way. Hector Rondon was great at getting saves, but what happened between the first pitch and the last out of his performance left fans dizzy. Still, he produced. It took trades for Aroldis Chapman, Mike Montgomery, and Joe Smith while releasing others to balance the bullpen.

Don’t get me wrong. The bullpen was a major reason why the Cubs got to the World Series. A weapon like Chapman, the consistency of Montgomery, and the emergence of Rob Zastryzny and Carl Edwards certainly propelled the Cubs to the championship. That being said, it was not always pretty.

Now, the pen looks very different from last season. Gone are Trevor Cahill, Travis Wood, and Chapman. Montgomery, who was one of the player’s manager Joe Maddon trusted in the playoffs, is heading to the starting rotation. The team had chances to make a big splash in the offseason; however, instead of signing a big name closer to a long-term deal, Theo Epstein decided to go another direction.

The 2017 bullpen

Looking at the Chicago Cubs’ 40-man roster, depth in the bullpen is easier to see. It helps that some of the faces on that roster performed well in 2016. But, with several players moving on, new faces will need to step up. That should not be difficult as a few established veterans have joined the fold.

In the largest move made by the Cubs this offseason, the team brought in a solid closer. Wade Davis, who came over in a trade of Jorge Soler, saved 27 out of 30 chances for the Kansas City Royal in 2016. The six-feet five-inch right-hander is a two-time All-Star and a perfect 4-0 record in the postseason, with four saves and an ERA of 0.84. Furthermore, his contract will cost the Cubs $10 million in 2017, compared to 15.5 to 17.2 million for the players on the market.

Also joining the Cubs bullpen in 2017 is veteran Koji Uehara. The 41-year old is coming off a slightly down year while with the Boston Red Sox, but with a career 2.53 ERA and 93 saves, he brings a strong presence to the team. Reliable and crafty, Uehara is expected to serve as a middle relief pitcher, helping hold games close or preserve a lead.

With long reliever Travis Wood a free agent, the Cubs inked left-hander Brian Duensing to a one-year contract. Duensing is a four-plus pitch pitcher, relying on a sinker as his main pitch. His strikeout pitch is a low-80’s slider, but with also thrown a low-90’s fastball. With a change-up and curveball to complete his arsenal, Duensing will be a valuable piece in the pen.

The rest of the Cubs’ bullpen looks familiar, with Rondon, Strop, Edwards, and Justin Grimm all returning.

Better than ever

If there was one word to describe the Chicago Cubs bullpen now, it would be versatility. Between them, they’ve recorded 227 career saves. If Davis should need a day off, Rondon could be called upon to close a game. Or Strop. Possibly Edwards. There are several options, and there is no need to rely on just one pitcher.

With Duensing being the lone lefty, match-ups may be a problem. Manager Joe Maddon can use his bullpen by pitch type. Need a ground ball, call on Strop. Want a pitcher with varying fastballs? Bring in, Uehara. Use Rondon for his slider to keep hitters off balance. All have high strikeout rates and solid percentages for ground balls.

Plus, the pitchers to record the last out in the last three World Series are all on the team: Davis, Montgomery, and Uehara. There is a stronger veteran presence on the team. Every player expected to open the season in the bullpen has post-season experience.

In addition to their versatility, there is depth in the bullpen. In years past, when the team called up a player from the minors to fill in due to injuries, we held our collective breath. Now, with Zastryzny, Dylan Floro, Caleb Smith, and Felix Pena on the roster, options to assist the team are plenty.

This may be the best bullpen the Chicago Cubs fielded in a long time. And, they did not pay the price of a large contract to get it. Only time will tell if this group of players will be good enough to win a second championship. But I am willing to trust them…

Let’s just hope Maddon does.

