Chicago Cubs: Schwarber’s determination led him to World Series return

The Chicago Cubs started off 2016 with a bang, cruising through their first month of play. Dominating opponents left and right, setting the tone for their World Series campaign. Even with a heavy-hitter out for the year.

Kyle Schwarber LF/DH, Chicago Cubs B+ WS: 17 AB, 7 H, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 1 SB, .412 AVG; Missed most of 2016

While the Chicago Cubs were visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks in early April, their world stopped for just a moment. One of their 2015 postseason heroes, Kyle Schwarber, collided with Dexter Fowler out in center field.

A towering fly ball was hit out towards Schwarber and Fowler. At first, it looked like Fowler was going to get the worst out of the collision. However, that was not the case as the former College linebacker, Schwarber, remained on the ground and in pain.

It turned out that Schwarber had torn up his knee. The injuries sustained required surgery, putting him on the disabled list for the remainder of the year.

Schwarber’s return wasn’t expected until Spring Training of 2017. And when it was time for the Cubs to return to Wrigley Field for Opening Day, a tribute was paid to the injured slugger.

Fans in attendance watched a video highlight package on the left-field video board of Kyle ripping balls out of the park. Mainly his moon shot against the St. Louis Cardinals during the NLDS in 2015.

Willpower

Despite the injury, Schwarber continued to back his teammates as they continued their journey to a championship. Kyle remained in the dugout during home games and had to watch from home or a hospital bed, supporting his club.

When it was time for him to begin rehab, the 23-year-old Ohio-native went to work with the mindset of coming back stronger than ever. At one point, veteran catcher David Ross watched Schwarber running drills and believed he could have returned in September.

Still, Schwarber was not cleared by his doctor to return to full action, putting that idea on the back burner. But then the Cubs defeated the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers to reach the World Series.

That is when Kyle’s story changed. It was soon announced that he was cleared to return as the series began in Cleveland. Meaning he could fill in as Joe Maddon‘s designated hitter after he spent time in Arizona.

World Series Return

With Corey Kluber on the mound, Schwarber nearly took him deep. Watching Schwarber swing the bat looked as if he hadn’t missed the majority of the year. He did have some trouble staying on top of balls but that was to be expected.

This man missed a lot of action between early April up until this point. Knowing he was unable to go out and play the field when the series returned to Wrigley was a letdown. But the Cubs kept the series alive and gave him another opportunity to swing the bat in Game 6 and Game 7.

Just five games after his two RBI performance in Game 2, Schwarber ended Game 7 3-for-5, leading off the 10th with a single. He was removed from the game for pinch-runner, Albert Almora Jr.

Almora would later score on Ben Zobrist‘s go-ahead RBI double down the third base line, giving Chicago the lead yet again. Moments later, Chicago’s dugout cleared and the boys in blue began to celebrate.

Now, attention will be on Schwarber whenever he has the opportunity to field for the Cubs in 2017. Hopefully, he is able to stay healthy and provide the Cubs with more power in their lineup.

