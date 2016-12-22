Chicago Cubs rightfully take center stage on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

Changes have been made but the Chicago Cubs are still at the top of the baseball food chain. Still having one of the youngest and deepest rosters in the entire league, things are looking up.

Still, watching a few fan favorites opting to move on from the Chicago Cubs was heartbreaking to see. Hats off to those who decided to leave and find a home elsewhere. Just don’t get upset when you’re watching this club in the postseason while you’re at home.

That came off as a bit cocky, huh? All jokes aside, the Cubs are locked with young talent ready to get back to work. Young men such as Addison Russell, Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Kyle Hendricks.

All of those men, under the age of 28-years-old, are World Champions. Pretty cool but there is still time for them to add more hardware.

But first, they need to chew through the regular season like they did in 2016. Yes, it’s going to be different without center fielder and leadoff man, Dexter Fowler. As we all know, Fowler declined a qualifying offer and landed with the Cardinals.

Speaking of Cardinals, according to Yahoo Sports, these two teams will meet on April 2nd on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. Meaning this rivalry will kick things off.

Cringy Reunion

And how sweet is it that it just so happens to be the same day the Cubs will be introduced as reigning World Series champions? Meanwhile, Fowler is going to be on the opposite end of the field, looking over at his former team.

But when it’s time for Fowler to step into the batter’s box, he is going to receive a loud standing ovation. Why? Because the man deserves it despite leaving for the enemy. He is still one of the most beloved Cubs in franchise history and helped spark this offense in Game 7 of the World Series.

When looking at the first half of ESPN’s programming, the Cubs and Cardinals will take up multiple spots. As mentioned, the first being on Apr. 2nd at Wrigley Field. Between those meetings, the Cubs will meet up with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

That date against the Yankees is on May 7th — a date in which Starlin Castro and Aroldis Chapman will have circled on their calendar. Like Fowler, Castro will receive a warm welcome back when he’s up to bat.

Just a month later, the rivalry between the top two powerhouses in the N.L. Central will collide at Wrigley Field again. This time on June 4th and in late July on the 23rd. All three in which should expect to sell out.

Someone wake me up when Chicago Cubs baseball is on the air once again.

