Chicago Cubs: Retired catcher David Ross finds himself another job

Before the regular season started, one Chicago Cubs veteran let the world know that 2016 was his final year. After fulfilling his bucket list and winning the World Series – what was next?

Not everyone knows what they are going to do when they retire. You could say the same thing applied to former Chicago Cubs’ catcher, David Ross. At one point, Ross was thinking about the stay at home life with his family.

Having the opportunity to wake his kids up for school and wait for them to get off. Pretty much doing what every Father in this world has to do. Which is completely understandable considering the time he spends away from his house.

And then came a joke that he told during Ryan Dempster‘s talk show at the Cubs Convention a few weeks ago. Rossy jokingly said that he had a qualifying offer in mind until his boys picked him up on their shoulders.

That reminded me of the movie Rudy. If you haven’t had the chance to watch it, do it as soon as possible. So, in addition to being a World Series champion, Ross was hired on as a special assistant which comes with helping in a few tasks.

Nothing David Ross can’t handle, right? Well, it looks as if Grandpa Rossy is looking to add something else to his resume. According to ESPN.com, Ross has agreed to join MLB and become a baseball analyst for the company.

Work juggle

There is no telling how Ross is going to be able to juggle being an analyst and assistant for both the Cubs and ESPN. He just went from being a full-time player to having two major jobs placed on his plate.

I’m not saying that Ross wouldn’t be able to handle it but as a fan of the organization, I would hate to see him have to leave Chicago. Yes, I’m aware that there is always the future but having him work under the minds of Joe Maddon, Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer, and Jason McLeod would definitely pay off.

Learning the front-office and potentially, how to manage a team like Joe, could work wonders for a man who knows a lot, to begin with. Maybe I’m putting too much thought into this and everything will be fine.

Either way, congratulations to Ross and ESPN for finding someone who knows a heck of a lot about baseball. Hopefully, he’ll be flashing his World Series ring around on TV. You know, the one that represents 108-years of misery?

Man, it feels great knowing that the Cubs won the World Series.

