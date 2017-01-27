Chicago Cubs: Prospect Dylan Cease has the right stuff in minors

The Chicago Cubs have been waiting for “homegrown” pitching to make its debut. With that in mind, they may have one hidden gem floating within their farm system.

The Chicago Cubs are taking a flyer on Dylan Cease. He’s shown the ability to throw in the “Aroldis Chapman” range. While with the short-season Eugene Emeralds, he struck out 91 batters in 68 2/3 innings. He had a nifty 2.36 ERA. Cease gave up 39 hits, one home run, and walked 41 hitters.

Jason McLeod, the senior VP of Scouting and Player Development is high on the youngster. “It’s a special arm. He’s unlike anyone we have in our system since we’ve been here in terms of pure stuff.” McLeod gave a report on the pitcher at the recent Chicago Cubs convention held a few weeks ago.

Cease, 6′ 2″, 190 lbs, had Tommy John surgery on his right arm while pitching in high school in Georgia. He had the option to pitch in college, but the Chicago Cubs got wind of him and signed him early. So far, he has recovered nicely and has regained his arm strength. Now he is flashing high heat.

Room to grow

Cease is slated to start this upcoming season as he moves to Class-A in South Bend. The scouts and McLeod love his fastball and breaking curve ball.

Dylan is learning the mechanics of pitching. “He is so far away,” says McLeod. But the Chicago Cubs are willing to wait and see how he develops and hope his arm can withstand the rigors of competitive ball.

It’s not every day a guy can throw 100 mph on the speed gun. So, Chicago is going to give Cease room to grow and come into his own. Right now the indications are promising. Cease has been ranked a Top 5 prospect by Baseball America. He ranks high on other scouting reports.

The Cubs have some arms in the minors and Cease is one of those highly touted. Chicago needs some arms on the pitching staff. They can sign a free-agent, make a trade, or develop talent in the minors. Cease is one of those young talents.

