Chicago Cubs: Potential suitors for vacant rotation spots

Is there a more beautiful phrase than “pitchers and catchers report in (blank) days?” We may be 34 days away, but there are still questions regarding the Chicago Cubs’ rotation.

Let the countdown begin! The World Champion Chicago Cubs (that will never get old!!) are set to defend their title when Spring Training opens on February 15. Moves made to improve the team from last year are completed, but there are still several questions to be answered. Especially with the starting rotation.

After a stellar season in 2016, it is hard to imagine the entire rotation to repeat the stats that ranked them as the MLB’s best. The emergence of Kyle Hendricks and the constancy of Jon Lester led the staff to prominence, even with Jake Arrieta slightly off his masterful level of 2015. However, after a solid start, not even potato chips could save Jason Hammel from faltering at the end of the season. He and the Cubs parted ways.

We know several things about the 2017 rotation. First, four spots are set with Arrieta, Hendricks, Lester, and veteran John Lackey. Second, the combination of these pitchers – arguably the best starting four in baseball – is dominant when they perform as expected. Third, health has been on their side. Last year, all four 29+ games, pitching 188+ innings each. That is an average of 6.2 innings per start. That keeps the bullpen fresh. And, finally, their confidence in the team is higher, as the defense and offense improved tremendously.

However, that being said, questions remain. Can Mike Montgomery, who performed well in starts last season, hold down the fifth spot? Does the team consider going after another starter and leave Montgomery in the bullpen? Speculation abounds, but it is possible Cubs Manager Joe Maddon utilizes a six-man rotation all season.

With these questions in mind, who fills the last two spots?

Mike Montgomery

The case for Montgomery to fill the fifth spot in the rotation is clear. Though the Chicago Cubs used him out of the pen, Montgomery’s ability to throw multiple innings was an asset. He started five games during the finally stretch of the season, going 38.1 innings. The 27-year old lefty proved his value last year, and we know that only leads to more opportunities with Maddon at the helm.

Yet, there is another concern when it comes to Montgomery’s role. Can the bullpen produce without him? President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein and General Manager Jed Hoyer signed several players to fix a bullpen that let the team down at times. The additions of Wade David and Koji Uehara should provide extra depth and options should Hector Rondon and Pedro Strop falter.

If the pen starts to cause issues, look for Montgomery to move back into relief roles, especially if another starting option is available.

Tyson Ross

This is starting to feel like a middle school attempt at romance. Tyson Ross caught the eye of the Chicago Cubs in 2014. The team made efforts to trade for the right-hander in 2015. However, they failed. Even so, the team continues to pursue Ross.

The ability is there. Over his seven-year career, pitching for the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres, Ross boasts a 3.64 career ERA and a 1/32 WHIP. Most of his time spent in Oakland was out of the bullpen. Yet, the Padres used him as a starter, where he posted two consecutive 10-win seasons with ERAs of 2.81 and 3.26 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Injury prevented Ross from playing in 2016. Still, he has many suitors. Should the Cubs land the 29-year old, the rotation will be set.

Travis Wood

Could it be that Travis Wood returns to the Cubs in 2017? Maybe. And he should. The left-hander saw the team in the worst of times and at its best. He is a large part of why the team became a winning team.

The craft veteran desires to be a starter somewhere. The level a familiarity between the two sides makes the Cubs’ pursuit of him wise. He is a team player, willing to do whatever is needed to win. That was never more evident than in 2016.

From 2012 to 2014, Wood was in the Cubs’ starting rotation. Sure, his record was 23-48, but those teams were terrible. However, this is not the same team, and Wood knows that. What better place to return as a starter than the team that knows you, changed around you, and is now one of baseball’s best?

Vance Worley

Career ERA of 3.75. Successful National League experience. And, now, without a home. The 29-year old Vance Worley may be worth a look. In 2016, Worley pitched in 35 games for the Baltimore Orioles, with only four starts. Batters only hit for a .200 average against him as a starter, but his ERA was 4.50 in those games. He was far better out of the bullpen.

However, in 2011, Worley posted an 11-3 record with the Philadelphia Phillies. Sure, that team boasted Roy Oswald, Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, and Cole Hamels, plus a potent offense, but Worley contributed. That team won 102 games. They look a great deal like the 2016 Cubs.

For his career, Worley is 29-27 with a 3.89 ERA. If the Cubs can get that type of production for him, a $2 million contract for one-year. For comparison, Jason Hammel went 15-10 last year with a 3.83 ERA and was due $10 million in 2017.

Other Options

Are there other options? Sure, but not much of quality. A trade can be made for a Chris Archer or Michael Pineda. Or, the team could re-sign Hammel since his market is little to nothing at the moment.

Plus, Rule 5 Draft acquisition Caleb Smith will see action in Spring as a starter or long relief. Hopes are high that he can be stretched out to start in the future.

The team has options. The front office made moved to get to this point and should be trusted to keep the team going.

